“Let’s give priority to teachers and students”. The poster is replicated in more than 1,700 bus stops and shelters and in the 55 subway stations that are open. In this way, they prepare the City for the return to classes, with the aim of facilitating transfers during school entry and exit times.

On Wednesday, thousands of kids will go back to school and meet their teachers again. The Buenos Aires Transport Secretariat announced that the use of public transport will be a priority for all of them. In addition, he anticipated that there will be more collectives in the streets.

“Currently the bus service is operating at 65% of its capacity, and when classes start will reach 85%“explains an official report.

To increase frequencies during school hours, a joint effort was carried out with the National Government, the Provincial Government and the chambers that bring together the bus lines. It seeks that students and teachers “can travel faster and respecting social distancing,” they say in City Transportation.

The bus service will increase the frequency and will work at 85% of its capacity. Photo GCBA

Teachers and non-teachers, students and responsible companions who need to use public transport must process the circulation permit through www.argentina.gob.ar/circular. This authorization will not expire.

At the same time, there will be more than 700 school busess providing service with a prevention protocol. They must circulate with the windows open and the drivers must be separated by a plastic divider. The boys will go through a temperature control before going up and must travel seated and with a mask.

Also, it will work again the Up and Down program in 140 schools, which prevents children from getting on or off double-parked vehicles.

In addition, in the educational establishments with the greatest movement there will be partial or total roadblocks during entry and exit, with the assistance of a group of awareness-raising and prevention agents.

Here are the ways you can get to and from school.

Buses and subways

Will be priority for students and teachers at the time of entry and exit to schools. To promote this arrangement, signage will be strengthened at more than 1,700 bus stops and shelters and at the 55 subway stations.

The signage in the subway stations that indicates that the priority for students and teachers. Photo GCBA

There will be a greater frequency of groups. However, there are no plans to reopen the 35 subway stations that remain closed due to the pandemic.

School transport

Hygiene and prevention measures will be reinforced and drivers will be separated by a plastic divider.

Only boys will be admitted seated, as is the rule in school transport, and wearing masks. The trips will be made with the windows open to favor natural ventilation.

School buses must circulate with the windows open to promote natural ventilation.

On the mobility website School transportation You can verify which vehicles and drivers are enabled and access the protocol.

Cycling

From the Ministry of Transport they affirm that, in order to make bike trips safer, the presence of traffic officers will be reinforced in the main corridors of the bicycle lane network. Your task will be to order the circulation of cyclists and prevent the exclusive lanes reserved for them from being invaded.

Two of these corridors are those of Corrientes and Córdoba avenues, through which, as of the construction of infrastructure for cyclists, bicycle trips increased by 114%. Only in the surroundings of the bicycle lanes of these avenues there are around 140 educational establishments.

The Ecobici system will remain free from Monday to Friday and can be used by secondary students over 16 years of age and teachers.

In addition, through Banco Ciudad you can buy bicycles in 24 or 36 installments without interest. This promotion will run during the months of February and March and there are around one hundred affiliated bicycle shops. The list can be consulted on the website from the bank.

A survey of the busiest school buildings is also being carried out to incorporate bicycle racks and that students and teachers have a safe place to leave their bikes.

By car

The Up and Down program is being implemented again in 140 schools. This system is used to order the arrival of the boys and prevents parents from having to double-stop and get off the vehicles. The boys are greeted by volunteers, who help them get down and accompany them to the school gate.

The Sube y Baja program, which is implemented in 140 schools, will return. Photo Alfredo Martínez

This program also helps to organize traffic and avoid traffic jams in front of school buildings.

Walking

The Buenos Aires government announced that, in order to avoid crowds of fathers, mothers and students at the doors of schools and that social distancing can be fulfilled, they will carry out partial and total roadblocks to widen the paths.

However, it has not yet been detailed in front of which schools these traffic cuts will be made. On the other hand, the characteristics of the schools where they will be implemented were defined. They may not be on trunk lines, or on the heavy traffic network. Preferably, they should be on streets where buses do not circulate. Most of them will be located in secondary arteries. The number of students in each establishment will also be taken into account. In schools with the Up and Down system these extensions will not be made.

In addition, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice and Security will resume the “Safe Trails” program to accompany and take care of the boys who walk to school. Until a year ago there were 268. In these circuits there is a greater presence of the City Police and prevention agents. The collaboration of merchants and neighbors is also requested, so that they are attentive during school hours.

