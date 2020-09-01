For seven years, there has been an improvement: 385,000 children with disabilities will go to school on Tuesday, September 1, this is 6% more compared to 2019 and 18% more compared to 2013. But associations and researchers agree: the more a child needs outside help, the more difficult it will be to get to school. Few children with multiple disabilities enter school.

For those with verbal disorders such as autistic people, it is complicated there too. For children with an invisible disability such as dyslexia, access to school is easier, but it is accessibility to lessons that remains unsuitable in France.

One European country is more advanced than the others. In Italy, all children go to school because there are no special schools. The Belgian schools welcome 7,000 French disabled children.