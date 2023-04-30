The schoolchildren of all the municipalities of the Region will begin the classes of the new course on the same day, on September 8. The next academic year, for the first time in a decade, the return to school will be the same day in all the municipalities, after the Ministry withdrew from the municipal school councils the power to mark, within a fork, the first and last school day. Thus, Education aims to make the start of the course more orderly and homogeneous.

The locations retain the ability to fit into the calendar three non-school days spread throughout the academic year

The Infant, Primary and Special Education classes will therefore begin on Friday, September 8, 2023 and will end on June 21, 2024 throughout the Region. In Compulsory Secondary Education, Baccalaureate and Adult Education will start on Monday, September 11, 2023 and will end on June 19, 2024. Second-year Baccalaureate students will finish their classes based on the needs derived from the evaluation final of Baccalaureate and the admission procedures at the University, which usually bring the dates forward.

Vocational Training (FP) students will start classes on September 14, 2023 and will finish them on June 19, 2024. Students in Intermediate and Higher Level training cycles will be able to finish their teaching activities also depending on the needs Derived from carrying out the extraordinary final evaluation or from the internships in companies that they must carry out.

nursery schools



The school period for first cycle nursery schools (from 0 to 3 years old), which are owned by the Autonomous Community, begins on September 8, 2023 and ends on July 15, 2024. The school period for the Teachings of The Special Language Regime will be between September 18, 2023 and May 16, 2024. Elementary and Professional Music Education will begin the next course on September 11, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024. Dance Courses will have classes from September 18 to June 7, 2024. Plastic Arts and Design Courses will begin classes on September 18, 2023 and will end on June 7, 2024. Teachers will dedicate the period between September 1 and the beginning of the school period to the planning of the course: teaching programming, teaching coordination and other activities related to the school organization of the academic year.

The Christmas vacation period for all teachings will cover from December 24, 2023 to January 6, 2024, as reported by the Ministry yesterday. The municipal councils (in which the school community of each locality is represented) do retain the ability to fit into the calendar three non-school days distributed throughout each course, which will affect all the educational centers of the respective municipality, and which they will be reserved, foreseeably, to accommodate the local festivities of each town.