It’s a day of reunion in front of the high school of Montgeron in Essonne, but not for Gwenegan. The teenager and his mother may look for the names of the second year students on the poster, but they can’t find him.

The application for enrollment in his sector high school was made on time and the teenager is graduating from a public college. But on this day of return, he finds himself without affectation and without explanation. “I am revolted, angry. He is 15 years old, school is compulsory until the age of 16, he must not be on the street, I do not understand. ”, Indignant his mother.

“Since Monday the phone has not stopped ringing, it is dozens of calls a day, dozens of emails from parents of students who are very worried. Even though the new school year has taken place, hundreds of “students are still without assignment to this day. It is unacceptable.”, warns Samir Alioua President FCPE Essonne

In Paris, this morning, the rectorate recognized 147 second grade students waiting. In the Hauts de Seine, there are 200 forgotten high school students, according to the FCPE. We met Paul, a good student who is waiting at home for a place to become available somewhere in the department. “It’s weird, they know how many we are, and yet there is no room for us … We wonder what they are doing.”

Contacted, several rectorates of Ile de France recognize tensions. In Paris, with confinement and continuous monitoring, there would have been less repetition in 3rd and more passages in high school. “The confinement has led the class councils to be more benevolent in the situations of slightly fragile pupils (…) As every year, there are unaffected pupils at the time of the start of the school year. A little more than the students. previous years, it is true ”, recognizes the Academy of Paris.

In Chatillon, in this town of 40,000 inhabitants, which does not have a high school, the problem is recurrent. “The high schools are full as eggs, they are lacking, the region must take its responsibilities, we must be able to build more. The State must resolve this problem in the long term. ”, Indicates Nadège Azzaz, mayor of Chatillon

The rectorates ensure that all students will be educated in the coming days, but perhaps far from home, where there will be room. For them, “the return to school as normal as possible” is a failure.