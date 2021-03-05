After a year of mandatory closure, many schools reopened this week to test a mixed system of schooling. That is, a modality that combine face-to-face classes with homeschooling. To face this new stage, Clarion made a selection of five technological devices that increase productivity and facilitate access to digital content.

In this atypical school year – where the ghost of the coronavirus still hovers – students, their parents and teachers must consider technological resources as a teaching tool that optimizes remote education.

The need for a higher definition webcam, a printer for group work, good headphones to isolate yourself from the environment, a portable marker and a notebook are key elements today.

For this second phase, Zoom, which was the favorite app of 2020, takes up its business agenda and in the classroom, it begins to be replaced by a virtual platform such as Google Classroom. In order not to lose detail, it is essential to see and receive the information clearly.

In this sense, the webcam should compose a sharp image of the person, without grains or transverse stripes. To do this, they must have, at least, a resolution of 720p, a wide lens, a speed of up to 30 frames per second, with a built-in microphone.

And while they are ideal for PCs, they can be enjoyed on any notebook. The problem with notebooks is that the camera is built into a very thin frame, with a tiny sensor, which provides dirty focus.

The webcam TELL by PCBOX reaches 1080p, offers 360 ° rotation, double microphone and thanks to its lens with Sunpus chipset, it achieves an excellent quality autofocus. Its price is at $ 5,399.

Within the circuit of printers, if the family is looking for a balance between quality and performance, the best choice is a multifunction. These models (inkjet) use injectors that shoot small drops of ink of different sizes.

In their combo they include a scanner, photocopier and the possibility of printing color photos in a decent quality. Some models allow double-sided printing, which in the long run can save you a lot of paper.

Those with refillable cartridges are more expensive but are more convenient. Instead of a single tank, they come with individual packaging for the four basic colors. These front tanks can be recharged indefinitely, without having to replace the container or the head.

The HP Smart Tank 515 also comes with built-in Wi-Fi. Which implies that if one receives the task by WhatsApp, it can be printed directly from the phone, without going through the computer. It reaches 12,000 pages in black and 8,000 pages in color. It costs $ 28,499.

To be attentive to any comments and improve concentration, headphones play a crucial role in the homeschooling journey. It is important that you include an external microphone with a mobile stand.

Unlike the models for listening to music or those used for running, these must be supraural (On-Ear), since they have pads that rest on the external part of the ear.

The fidelity of a headphone is determined by the size of its loudspeaker, the area where the speaker and electronic components are stored. The larger it is, the better the results in frequency response, impedance, power, and sensitivity.

The Logitech USB H390, connects via USB, has a microphone that minimizes background noise to allow clear conversations. Adjustable headband has rotating faux fur ear cushions. It costs $ 5,599.

The key piece of this technological puzzle is an intermediate-level notebook, which supports the workload of a full day, without frights or crashes and which, in turn, allows several tasks to be carried out simultaneously.

Windows computers, by far the most productive and office-friendly, come with either Intel or AMD processors. To buy old models and pay for new ones, you have to look at the processor generation, since one is released per year.

In the local market what is achieved today installed in machines is from the eighth to the tenth generation. That is, three years old here. In Intel’s case, the right processor for a school notebook is the Core i5 (U). While in AMD, the Ryzen 3 or 5 allow to execute several tasks at the same time.

ASUS X509 is suitable for browsing, document processing and video calls. It has a 10th generation Intel Core i3. It stands out for its battery, which lasts up to three times longer than the standard ones, and its fast charging technology. It costs $ 74,999.

For labeling pencils, pencil pouches, notebooks, backpacks and all school objects, portable graphic display markers create durable laminates that resist water, microwave and freezer, combining colored backgrounds, patterns, fonts, frames and symbols.

The Brother PT-H110TB pen comes with three font options, 10 type styles, 14 available frame designs, and more than 250 symbols. It has a QWERTY keyboard, and a familiar and ergonomic design. It costs $ 6,750.

Distance courses

Schools, universities and study centers turned to remote education. In Argentina, the trend, according to a study by Bridge Research together with Facebook IQ, more than half of Argentines (58%) have considerably increased interest in online courses.

In this sense, 7 out of 10 Argentines consider that taking an online course implies professional improvement. Among the reasons why people are interested in this type of study are that they allow them to learn new things (66%), have a first impression on a topic of interest (13%) and develop hobbies (12%).

When choosing an online course, the content, the flexibility of schedules, the price, the reputation of the institution and the quality of the material available are the main factors that people take into account when making their decision.

Being the courses of Languages ​​(48%), Technology (40%), Business (31%), Marketing (29%) and Gastronomy (26%), the most chosen. Short courses, from 1 to 6 months, are the most desired: 61% choose this modality.

