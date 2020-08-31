For Sarah, 13, and her sister Hannah, 10, it will be a mandatory mask for their return to college. For college girls, the mask is the price to pay to return to an almost normal life. “It reassures me the mask, I prefer to have it”, explains Sarah. An impression shared by his mother: “It’s good that children are protected and that we do not relive total confinement”, says Caroline Ribot.

For Nawelle, 7 and a half and Shahina, 6 and a half, on the other hand, no mask, they are in primary school. Nawelle worries: “Children can get sick a bit, but adults can die and that scares me a bit”, admits the little girl. For their mother, not to impose the mask on the primaries is a mistake. “We put families at risk, which means that every night, we won’t know whether our children come home with or without having caught the virus and that scares me a little”, laments Samia Arib.