Ciudad Juarez.- With discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent on many items and the presence of more than twenty exhibitors from various industries, the Back to School Fair began this morning in Parque Central, at Tecnológico and Teófilo Borunda.

The event, which began on Friday and will continue on Saturday and Sunday, is expected to attract approximately 14,000 people and is expected to generate a turnover of 2 million pesos (mdp), estimated the Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

Julieta González, head of Services, Education and Telecommunications at Profeco, said that in the 2023 edition they registered the attendance of 7 thousand people and received a redistribution of income of 1 million pesos, so in this edition they hope to double it.