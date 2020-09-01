“Everything is ready for the start of the school year on Tuesday, September 1. We worked all summer with the services in consultation with the National Education. The health protocols are applied and we are ready to welcome many children, because there are still many worried parents. We hope that as many children as possible will return to school, because few primary schools have reopened after confinement in Aubervilliers “, explains Monday evening Karine Franclet, new mayor of this commune of Seine-Saint-Denis.

“Wearing the mask for teachers is going to be difficult, but you have to live with it. I have complete confidence in the teams. We are all aware of the importance of respecting barrier gestures. I am convinced that the teachers, very committed, will bear the inconvenience of the mask, because they know how important it is for the children of Aubervilliers to return to school.“, assures this former principal on franceinfo. On the delay accumulated by some pupils,”the extent of the damage will be measured with the assessments that take place at the start of the year “, concludes Karine Franclet.

The JT

The other subjects of the news