In full review. This is how the protocols, time schedules, organization and logistics of the entire community linked to the education: schools, managers, teachers, students, and families. More than 20 days have passed since the youngest, those in the first cycle, started face-to-face classes and schools begin to evaluate the results of these first weeks. Among other things, many raise the feasibility of increase face-to-face hours and recover the double shift model.

In the first weeks of the start of classes, the vast majority of the establishments appealed to start with a mixed model of classes: face-to-face and virtual. Some even only with half a face-to-face shift, without Zoom, or other support. And few schools decided to start with full time. Many are limited by the number of students and the available meters to guarantee social distancing, then they are forced to rotate their population. Those that do have the space available, are now raising the possibility of going to the full time face-to-face.

In the City, 70% of public schools are double-day; Among the private ones, they are 41%, according to information from the Ministry of Education.

“These days the epidemiological situation allows us to go one step further, move towards that presence. Provided that the institutions and the community have understood how to implement the protocols, how to maintain their distance and how to incorporate hygiene care, it is logical that the changes occur. The protocols are not a fixed, rigid structure. But it was necessary to work in the field with standards that had been designed from a desk, “said the pediatric infectologist Angela Gentile, chief of epidemiology at the Ricardo Gutierrez Children’s Hospital.

In Buenos Aires schools, sanitary protocols are maintained, but especially in several private schools they began to allow boys to carry food with space and evaluate increasing presence.

The specialist considered that “A pandemic implies dynamics. Behaviors and regulations can vary your pulse depending on the epidemiological situation. Today we can move forward and, if in the future, we have to go backwards, be flexible to understand that each step is necessary. It is learning for everyone, schools, teachers, students and families. “

In addition to the uncertainty that the increase in face-to-face hours can generate, families make juggling to get along with daily activities with the school hours. Logically, the more sons and daughters, the more complexity. “In our family we have two boys in elementary school, in second and sixth grade. Only two days a week coincide with face-to-face classes, the rest, we have the crossed schedules. To alleviate the permanent round trip a bit, we organized with another family for the children’s retreat. In my case, I am working at home, but my wife returned 100% in person and with a longer working day than before the pandemic. When the kids are at home, I also monitor the classes by zoom. I’m still not clear if it is better for them to have full time because having to withdraw them every day at noon would also be chaos in the organization that we have achieved in these weeks, “Ariel told Clarion. His children go to a parochial school in Recoleta.

According to the protocol that the Ministry of Education developed for Buenos Aires schools, The dining room service is not allowed yet. This does not mean that they cannot be used. In fact, many principals and directors arranged for them to be transformed into classrooms. In some schools, they are used for students to eat their cold meats. As presence has expanded, many families send boys and girls with food; schools ask to be picked up for lunch, but not all families can. The pressure from mothers and fathers led schools to organize this issue as well. In some, families had to “register” in a list that enables them to send food. By capacity, schools explain that they can’t allow all the boys to carry food because finally there would not be enough room.

“The federal council recommended 4 hours of presence. For the City those 4 hours are the floor, for the Province they are the ceiling. It is natural that schools in Buenos Aires tend to increase attendance. It is a trend. And I think that if the epidemiological situation continues the same, the Province will also have to review the face-to-face workload, “said Rodolfo de Vincenzi, from the Confederation of Associations of Private Education Institutes. He considered that, on the other hand,” the protocols arranged are being fulfilled and it seems to me that the school may be a safer place than others where the boys move, like birthdays, family reunions or outings. “

According to official data – from the General Directorate of Private Management Education, which depends on the ministry – 41% of private primary schools are double-day. It is estimated that, at all levels, the school population in these private schools is more than 365,000 students. And there are 1,427 establishments, also private, of initial, primary, secondary and higher level.

There is a missing piece of information, which could give an overview of what is happening at the health level and has to do with the bubbles in schools. The City did not inform and the ministries of Education and Health did not share updated data with Clarion on How many are the bubbles that should have been isolated due to contagions or suspicious cases since February 17. So far, the latest data available is from February 25, when it was confirmed that 45 bubbles had positive cases.

