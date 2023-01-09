The drama took place in the province of Lecco: for the 74-year-old woman there was nothing they could do. Fortunately, his grandson was unharmed

An absolute tragedy that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Monday 9 January 2023, in Casatenovo, in the province of Lecco. A 74-year-old female he was walking his nephew to school. The latter was about to be hit by a truck, so his grandmother pushed him away, saving him. However, for her, the impact with the heavy vehicle was inevitable and she died from the serious injuries sustained in the impact.

After a 17-day break for the Christmas holidays and the start of the new year, millions of pupils returned to their classrooms today, Monday 9 January school to resume lessons.

Even a little boy was doing it Casatenovoin the province of Lecco, but unfortunately he and his grandmother were involved in an absolute drama.

As reported by the newspaper The daythe little one and his grandmother, who was accompanying him to school, were staying crossing the road near the crossroads between Sp La Santa and via San Gaetano, in Rogoredo.

Suddenly the woman realized that a truck was arriving and that the same it would have overwhelmed both her and her grandson full.

With extreme coldness and lucidity, the lady used all her strength to push the child away. Her gesture was heroic, as some witnesses who witnessed the scene recount. So much so that the little one managed to save himself.

However, there was nothing they could do for the 74-year-old woman

The fate of the 74-year-old woman, however, was sadly different. She failed to save herself she too and the heavy vehicle overwhelmed her and threw her several meters away from the point of impact.

He happened to be on the spot a nurse, who immediately intervened to help the old lady. She has tried to revive her with all his strength, while waiting for the arrival of the medical rescuers warned by telephone by the other witnesses.

Unfortunately, however, the numerous attempts by the nurse and the doctors who arrived on the scene aboard the ambulance, were useless to avoid the death of the 74-year-old.

The Carabinieri, the local police officers and the fire brigade then arrived on the scene. The road remained closed to traffic to allow the authorities to carry out all reliefs of the case.