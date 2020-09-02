Alone or accompanied by their parents, 156 sixth-graders took their first steps at Raymond Sirot college for a new year under the sign of the Covid. A little uncertainty among parents as among students who have, unprecedented, not had the opportunity to discover the establishment before the start of the school year. Difficult, also, for teachers who will have difficulty putting a name on a face during the first weeks of class.

“Usually, we already have their safety in hand, but even more so and we are afraid of not doing things well“testifies a principal teacher who is preparing to welcome students. Only 150 students made their start on Tuesday September 1st, they will be 600 from Thursday 3rd. It will be necessary to learn to combine barrier gestures with those of everyday life.

