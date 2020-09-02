They have not already crossed the gate of their establishment, in Chambly, in the Oise, that already the barrier gestures are necessary. Hydroalcoholic gel and the compulsory mask for these 6 studentsth. “It’s gonna be a bit painful, it’s gonna keep us warm“, laments one of them. As soon as they arrive in class, a teacher reminds the instructions of social distancing and how to properly wear a mask. A timely reminder, even if the students are generally well aware of the health risks.

Teachers lead by example

The teenagers get to know the new protocol while the management tries to play down the situation, while recalling the barrier gestures. This is the whole issue of this first morning. “A comeback is a long time. We show the example. We will see what it will give in two weeks“, indicates Nicolas Rose-Le Graët, professor of History-Geography. If ever a student were to present symptoms of Covid-19, he would be confined in a dedicated room.

