The streets of the Region have recovered the school routine this morning with the exciting bustle of thousands of children, some 200,000, who at this time are reunited with the daily life of the Infant and Primary classrooms, their classmates, their teachers and an academic year brand new Back to school this year, for the first time, the 2,500 2-year-old children who join conventional schools have joined, in a pilot experience to facilitate family reconciliation and, at the same time, take advantage of the ‘gap ‘ that leaves the fall of the natality. The little ones are received in the 124 public and subsidized schools that open a 2-year-old classroom with expectation in the classrooms conditioned for their age by Early Childhood Education technicians.

Going back to school is today an odyssey for thousands of families who only yesterday found out that, for the moment, they will not have a school transport service. A lack that some families have been able to face by transporting their children in their cars, and that in other cases has prevented the children from joining the classroom. The disagreement of several of the companies that provide the service with the conditions and prices offered by the Ministry of Education has left the transport routes used by some 10,000 schoolchildren unallocated, a good proportion of them Infant and Primary students. «It is incredible that the Ministry has reported a day before. It is a lack of consideration for families a few hours before the start of the course, “denounces the president of the Federation of Student Parent Associations (FAPA), Marisa Maldonado.

The lack of school transport is likely to continue beyond the first days of school, since Education assures that it has done everything in its power to promote an agreement, while the companies that refuse to provide the service emphasize that they lose money and it is not profitable.

The Murcian students, who will be joined next week by ESO and Baccalaureate students, are facing a course in which the Lomloe educational reform is already being applied at all educational levels, and in which the drop in birth rates and new programs to tackle educational failure are some of the most outstanding developments.