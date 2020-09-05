They are the farmers, butlers and restaurateurs of tomorrow. For all these young people looking for a business as part of an apprenticeship, it’s a very complicated start to the school year. However, all are motivated. “It gives us a diploma, it qualifies us and in addition, we already have this experience at work. For me, it’s really one of the best formulas”, judge Alexy Chartier, apprentice in CAP cuisine.

The problem is that of the 240,000 young people who enter apprenticeship this year, 30,000 to 40,000 have still not found a boss. However, Lauralee Hébert, apprentice in Human Resources bachelor’s degree, stands out for her tenacity: “You have to keep looking because my year ends in February and there it starts to be urgent for my future.” To encourage employers, the government offers a bonus of 5,000 euros for the recruitment of a minor and 8,000 euros for an adult.

