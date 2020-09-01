Jean-François Achilli presents the informed of franceinfo. (FRANCEINFO)

The themes

– A masked return to school and in business. On the eve of the start of the school year, the French say they are worried for the country and for themselves, according to our Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey, for Franceinfo and Le Figaro. Élisabeth Borne specifies the basic rules in companies. Back to school will be “as normal as possible”, assures Jean-Michel Blanquer.

– Gérald Darmanin reviews the state of the terrorist threat in France, “extremely high”, two days before the opening of the trial for the January 2015 attacks.

– Emmanuel Macron is back in Lebanon, a month after the double explosion in the port of Beirut.

The guests

– Nora Hamadi, journalist presenter of Vox Pop, the magazine on Europe, on Arte

– Véronique Reille-Soult, president of Dentsu Consulting

– Henri Vernet, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Le Parisien – Today in France

– Gilles Bornstein, political columnist at Franceinfo

Find all the news from franceinfo on Monday, August 31: