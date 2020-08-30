The organization of health professionals confides being “very afraid that the epidemic will resume”.

“In the protocol as it is currently presented for schools, there are still too many holes in the racket with the risk of suspension of classes as soon as they open and therefore loss of luck for these students who have already missed lessons for months and months “, said Sunday, August 30 on franceinfo Jérôme Marty, president of the union of the French Union for free medicine (UFMLS), co-signatory from a column in the newspaper Le Parisien asking for more health measures two days before the start of the school year.

“The hole in the racket is the fact that we do not give a mask or a means of protection to the students. It is the fact that we are told that we will ventilate the classes every three hours, which seems to us notoriously insufficient. It is the fact that we have classes of 30 pupils and that we do not implement the means to divide these classes a little bit, as other countries have done. by bringing in help to teachers or other teachers, as Italy or Spain have done “, added Jérôme Marty.

In Germany, the means had not been implemented and the classes had to be closed immediatelyJerome Martyto franceinfo

Jerome Marty also explains having “very afraid that the epidemic will resume, some classes barely open. So, we tell the government that everything must be done not to have this. In Germany, they opened the schools and immediately, they had to put in quarantine dozens and dozens of students because the infection was on the rise. We can see that the means had not been implemented and the classes had to be closed immediately. “

Jérôme Marty also spoke about the anti-mask demonstrations that took place this Saturday, August 29 in Berlin or in Paris: “These demonstrations worry us, as health professionals. It is the door open to a rejection of the mask even in closed places, while we know the importance of wearing masks in closed places. We can understand the separation of people in the light of a government which, at one time, told us not to wear the mask because it was useless and which now makes it compulsory everywhere. “