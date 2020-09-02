On the subject of masks, Rodrigo Arenas, co-president of the parents’ federation deplores the fact that we “report to local authorities, departments, regions or families, which is in fact a matter of public authority and the State “.

Back to school, “it is above all a day of celebration for the children, for the parents, for the teachers”, launched Tuesday, September 1 on franceinfo Rodrigo Arenas, co-president of the Federation of student parents’ councils (FCPE), while the children returned to class under a strict health protocol. “We know that there are children who have not been to school for a very long time and it is important to reconnect with this republican rite which consists in bringing together the educational community and working on the future that is common to us “, emphasizes Rodrigo Arenas.

“It is above all a celebration, even if the means have not been met everywhere on the national territory, and in particular in the overseas departments, so that the health protocol can be applied and so that the government applies to the letter what he himself produced “, insists the representative of the FCPE.

If the return “overall went well”, Rodrigo Arenas notes “some excesses, sometimes by some school heads”. But he recognizes that “This is quite normal since everyone is worried. It is a re-entry which is not common. So it is better to have excess than not enough, since it is a question of reassuring in relation to a question of public health”.

Rodrigo Arenas still hopes that “the situation on Reunion Island will not occur in the metropolis or elsewhere”. In Réunion, schools were closed after the discovery of Covid cases a few days after the start of the school year. The boss of the FCPE also thinks of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, “all these territories which are France and which we often tend to forget”

Rodrigo Arenas asks “common sense measures which were not applied for lack of resources”. He evokes the question of masks and deplores the fact that “reports to local authorities, departments, regions or families, which is in fact the responsibility of public power and the State. We are in the process of transferring the responsibility of the State to others and this does not bode well for the future if the going gets tough “.

Taking the example of other countries, the co-president of the FCPE asks for example “to do like Italy, which hired 84,000 teachers to allow social distancing”.

This social distancing is not just the issue of Covid. It is also to allow small numbers and preserve the voice of teachers.Rodrigo Arenas (FCPE)to franceinfo

“It is an essential tool in educational activity. This social distancing has an epidemic reason for the fight against the coronavirus. But it also has an educational reason. And we regret that France has not made these necessary hires” , deplores the co-president of the FCPE.

Rodrigo Arenas is also concerned about the “educational continuity” to be insured when parents will have to keep their child in the event of a suspicion of Covid. “It is obviously out of the question for parents to home school. Parents are not teachers, they are not tutors, they are not supervisors. When you are sick, you go to a doctor. . School is the business of teachers. “ The boss of the FCPE hopes that we do not “to find this situation which was chaotic” before summer “and which brings us today to more than 500,000 children officially who are dropouts”.