It won’t be a back to school traditional. The one of 2021 has the unprecedented ingredient of being crossed by the coronavirus pandemic, which imposes unexpected conditions and forces us to take measures to minimize the risks of contagion.

In the City of Buenos Aires, all public and private schools will return to face-to-face activity that was interrupted last March and had an incipient return in the final months of 2020.

From this wednesday, and after political and union discussions, the Buenos Aires government drew up a protocol that involves other areas, in addition to the portfolio of Education.

For this reason, and beyond the transformations that the pandemic forces to make in schools in order to maintain health security, they will also be seen changes in transportation and public space, two areas to which a significant number of people will be added who did not have circulation in the moments of the hardest quarantine.

According to data from the City’s Department of Transportation, 40% of the boys live an average of 2.5 kilometers away from the school and can walk or cycle. Another 25% goes by car or school bus. But the remaining 35% will have to resort to public transport to travel, as he did before the pandemic. 94% of these students move collectively.

In Transportation they calculate that before the arrival of the coronavirus, students, teachers and non-teachers carried out 30% of total trips by public transport.

For this reason, the national government has already added them to the list of those authorized to travel. But, anyway, to do so they must process the permit to circulate.

For the return to classes, disinfection operations were carried out on sidewalks and school environments.

Use of public transport

The Nation’s authorization reaches students who attend face-to-face classes or face-to-face non-school educational activities; to the companions to bring them to or from school, and to college students who attend academic activities. Also to the managerial, teaching and non-teaching staff of universities and university institutes.

Also to teaching and non-teaching staff of schools. The difference in their case is that, in addition to having this possibility, they are considered essential workers.

The process for the permit to circulate is carried out through the CuidAR app or the national government page www.argentina.gob.ar/circular. There you have to follow the indications until you reach the application form.

Public space

Regarding the use of public space, from this Wednesday they will be able to do modifications on sidewalks and streets with the aim of generating more space and avoiding crowds.

Therefore, within the framework of Guide to New Uses of Public Space An exclusive chapter on Education was developed between this ministry, the Ministry of Public Space and the Secretary of Transportation.

What can be done? Expand the pedestrian space on the road to order the entrance, exit and waiting of the educational communities of each school.

You can also extend the sidewalk on the street: It may occupy a maximum of the width of the establishment’s lot plus the neighboring lots if their owners agree.

For this, New Jersey type security fences with water must be placed, traffic fences, cones or flowerpots. It will also be allowed to demarcate lines on the sidewalks so that the students wait for the entrance safely: each row cannot exceed 50 seats.

In addition to establishing that the separation between the demarcations to wait for entry must be 1.5 meters, the provision of collaborators along the line. One collaborator is recommended for approximately every 35 students.

Street cuts

From February 22, when the return from the upper grades of elementary school is completed, traffic will be completely cut off in the block of the 10 main educational establishments of the City. Will work during the hours of entry and exit and the staff of each school will be in charge, who will be trained by Traffic personnel.

To select the schools, it was taken into account that they are public establishments, the population density of the area, the number of vehicles that circulate daily in the environment and the number of students.

In this way, there will be cuts in the surroundings of the Normal School No. 10 (Belgrano); Common Primary No. 2 Australia (Villa Crespo); the Normal Superior No. 6 Vicente López y Planes (Villa Crespo); the Domingo Faustino Sarmiento Common Primary (Retiro), the Dr. Guillermo Correa Common Primary (Balvanera); the Paula Albarracín de Sarmiento Technical School (Avellaneda Park); the Bernasconi Institute (Parque Patricios); the Common Elementary School No. 14 Prov. of San Luis (Nueva Pompeya); the Normal Superior N ° 05 Martín Miguel de Güemes (Barracas); and School N ° 1 DE 21 (Villa Lugano).

Cleaning and disinfection

On the other hand, it was reported that cleaning and disinfection operations which consist of intensive washing and disinfection of sidewalks, driveways, baskets, containers and urban furniture. Also, intensive sweeping of roads and sidewalks, cleaning of beds and maintenance and replacement of containers and baskets.

“We have been adapting the Public Space of the City for each situation that this pandemic presented to us. Now, with the return to school we are going to take the necessary care for the health of teachers and girls and boys,” said the Minister of Public Space, Clara Muzzio.

