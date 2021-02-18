An increase in private trips and in public transport for the return to classes. Traffic indicators in the City showed that there was more movement in cars. And although the increase in trains, buses and subways also coincided with what was expected, the data that surprised the most was how up the rides on the pubic bikes of the City, which grew more than the rest.

The rise was 21% compared to Wednesday of last week, as reported from the Buenos Aires Transit Secretariat. Beyond Ecobici, the use of bicycles in general grew during the pandemic, as many chose it as a means of transport to avoid lock yourself in subways, trains or buses. And the trend seems to be confirmed by what happened this Wednesday.

What happened to the other means of transportation? According to official information, obtained through the SUBE network movements and traffic indicators, in the freeways there were 3% more trips, in the Buenos Aires avenues 8% more; in the subways traveled 7% more passengers, in trains 9% more and in groups 10%. All compared to the movement of the previous Wednesday, February 10.

On average, the number of vehicles circulating in the City reached 88% of the usual pre-pandemic flow (644 thousand trips).

In the subways, the line that added the most passengers was Line B. Regarding the pre-pandemic values, the subway is in 20% of regular trips (203 thousand in one day).

Back-to-school bike trips grew more than those made on buses, trains and subways.

In the case of trains, the increase on Wednesday represented 53% of trips that were done before the pandemic in this medium (595 thousand trips in one day).

While in groups, compared to pre-pandemic levels, it represents 72% of regular trips (5 million trips in one day).

Finally, according to official data, in recent weeks the average number of trips on Ecobici was 10 thousand per day, while the Wednesday back to school reached the 12,700.

“Returning to face-to-face classes after so many months represented a great challenge in terms of mobility and we are happy with the response of the educational community. That bicycle trips are the ones that grew the most yesterday reflects the commitment of the boys, girls, mothers, fathers and teachers for a return to the classroom in which we take care of each other “, said Juan José Mendez, Secretary of Transportation of the City, adding:” A person who chooses the bicycle to move is leaving free a seat in public transport for those who make longer trips. “

The Ecobici system stopped working in March of last year when the coronavirus quarantine was decreed. On May 11 it was reactivated, but they remained operational 200 stations which, according to the City, were located in strategic points to guarantee bicycles at the main transfer points and to encourage that the trips were essential and not recreational.

That is why a 30 minute use limit. Then a penalty must be paid. In addition, later it was decided that it will begin to be paid on weekends for everyone and on weekdays for tourists. But it is not yet known from when this measure will be applied.

