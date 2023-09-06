Some families organize last minute returns from holidays, especially those who own a holiday home with parents who can work in smart working. Sometimes the return to the city even takes place in the evening before going back to school. Well, this should be avoided. Better to get back to town 1-2 days earlier so the kids will have time to orient themselves at home and begin to get the hang of it that yes, the holidays are really over. It must be said that the little ones generally pick up the right rhythm more easily than adults.