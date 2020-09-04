The start of the school year has again been turned upside down. Friday, September 4, among the 60,000 schools, 22 will remain closed. There are 10 in France and 12 on Reunion Island. On the side of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), the families were amazed to discover that their children could not not go to class.

These recent school closings risk posing a new organizational problem for parents. Families must adapt to ensure a supportive learning environment at home. The family living room quickly becomes the office of the family child. If school principals assure that teachers are ready to teach telework, this prospect does not reassure parents if it is to become widespread in the long term.

