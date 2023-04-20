Back to school 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the Italia 1 reality show, 20 April

Where to see live TV and streaming Back to school 2023? The program hosted by Federica Panicucci will be broadcast in prime time at 21.25 on Italia 1 from 5 April 2023 for six episodes. In all 30 vip competitors who will test themselves to try to pass the fifth grade exam. They will be joined by children, the teachers. But where to see Back to school 2023 live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Back to school is broadcast this evening, Thursday 20 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 (channel 6 of digital terrestrial). The reality show sees Federica Panicucci return to hosting in prime time, flanked by Gianluca Scintilla Fubelli in the role of the undisciplined “class monitor”.

Back to school 2023 live stream

If you are not at home, you can view the program on the platform for free Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow streaming content on a PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and on demand.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch in streaming, but how many episodes are planned for Back to school 2023? Six in all, after the great success of the first edition. Appointment with the hosting of Federica Panicucci on Italia 1 from Wednesday 5 April 2023. The first two episodes have already been aired on 25 and 27 December 2022 in preview on Italia 2 and on the Twentyseven channel. Here is the complete schedule (it may be subject to change).