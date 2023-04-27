Back to school 2023: previews of the fourth episode, 27 April

Back to school 2023 is the second edition of the Italia 1 program broadcast this evening, Thursday 27 April 2023, in prime time from 21.20. At the management we find Federica Panicucci, who takes the place of Nicola Savino, who in the meantime moved to Mediaset. A cast of 30 well-known characters will test themselves, returning to school, with the aim of passing the fifth grade exam. They will be joined by some children, the teachers, who will give them lessons. Below are all the previews of today’s episode, April 27th.

Advances

New appointment with the second edition of the successful reality show of Italia 1 hosted this year by Federica Panicucci, flanked by Gianluca Scintilla Fubelli in the role of the undisciplined “class leader”. Let’s see who are the VIP competitors and students of this episode. The Repeaters who will return to school and get involved will be: Blind, Gigi and Ross, Elena Morali, Natasha Stefanenko and Jo Squillo. Also, as “Postponed”, Carmen Di Pietro. To guide them in studying and learning, as always, the Maestrini, 13 children aged 7 to 11, who, lesson after lesson, will prepare the class in the best possible way on the subjects assigned for the exam and on the whole school program in general.

It will then be the Commission, made up of five authentic elementary teachers, who will submit the Repeaters to the final test and decide whether the examinees can be “promoted” or “postponed” to the next episode. Relatives and friends will also be invited to the great hall where the exam will take place, free to support, without suggesting, the performance of the Repeaters.

Streaming and TV