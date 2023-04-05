Back to school 2023: the previews of the first episode

Back to school 2023 is the second edition of the Italia 1 program broadcast on Wednesday 5 April 2023 in prime time from 9.20pm. At the management we find Federica Panicucci, who takes the place of Nicola Savino, who in the meantime moved to Mediaset. A cast of 30 well-known characters will test themselves, returning to school, with the aim of passing the fifth grade exam. They will be joined by some children, the teachers, who will give them lessons. Below are all the previews of today’s episode, April 5th.

Advances

The second edition of the successful Italia 1 reality show hosted this year by Federica Panicucci is starting. Let’s see who the vip competitors and students of this year are: the cast of Back To School 2023 is made up of the sportsmen Aldo Montano and Walter Zenga, the actors Francesco Pannofino, Ricky Tognazzi and Jenny De Nucci, the singers Blind, Ivan Cattaneo, Katia Ricciarelli, Mietta and Riki, the influencers Beatrice Valli, Elisa Esposito and Luca Daffrè, the journalists and hosts Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Michele Cucuzza, the television personalities Valeria Marini, Awed, Carmen Di Pietro, Cecilia Capriotti, Elena Morali, Gabriele Cirilli, Gigi and Ross, Jo Squillo, Justine Mattera, Luca Onestini, Maria Monsè, Natasha Stefanenko, Pierpaolo Petrelli, Raffaella Fico and Soleil Sorge. To help the VIPs in preparing for the exam, some maestroni, i.e. children with the task of teachers.

In the first episode of “Back to school”, broadcast on Wednesday 5 April in prime time on Italia 1, there will be: Michele Cucuzza, Jenny De Nucci, Valeria Marini, Pierpaolo Pretelli, Soleil Sorge and Walter Zenga. Subsequently, during the episodes in the studio, the Commission, made up of five authentic elementary teachers, will subject the Repeaters to close interrogations and to the final exam. The examinees can be “promoted” and receive the coveted diploma or “postponed” to the next episode. Relatives and friends will also be invited to the great hall where the exam will take place, free to support, without suggesting, the performance of the Repeaters.

Streaming and TV