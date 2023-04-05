Back to school 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends
How many episodes are planned for Back to school 2023? The second edition of the Italia 1 program should consist of six episodes. The big news is the management, entrusted to Federica Panicucci who takes the place of Nicola Savino. In all 30 vip competitors who will try to pass the fifth grade exam, supported by the teachers. The start is for April 5, 2023, the last episode should air on May 10. Here is all the programming (may change).
We’ve seen the cast, but how many episodes are planned for Back to school 2023? Six in all, after the great success of the first edition. Appointment with the hosting of Federica Panicucci on Italia 1 from Wednesday 5 April 2023. The first two episodes have already been aired on 25 and 27 December 2022 in preview on Italia 2 and on the Twentyseven channel. Here is the complete schedule (it may be subject to change).
- First episode: April 5, 2023
- Second episode: April 12, 2023
- Third episode: April 19, 2023
- Fourth episode: April 26, 2023
- Fifth episode: May 3, 2023
- Sixth episode: 10 May 2023
Duration
But how long (duration) is each episode of Back to School 2023? Appointment every Wednesday on Italia 1 at 21.20. Closing is scheduled for 00.20, so the duration is 3 hours, advertising included.
Cast
But let’s see together the cast of Back to School 2023 with the competitors:
- Sportsmen: Aldo Montano and Walter Zenga
- Actors: Francesco Pannofino, Ricky Tognazzi and Jenny De Nucci
- Singers: Blind, Ivan Cattaneo, Katia Ricciarelli, Mietta and Riki
- Influencers: Beatrice Valli, Elisa Esposito and Luca Daffrè
- Journalists and presenters: Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Michele Cucuzza
- TV personalities: Valeria Marini, Awed, Carmen Di Pietro, Cecilia Capriotti, Elena Morali, Gabriele Cirilli, Gigi and Ross, Jo Squillo, Justine Mattera, Luca Onestini, Maria Monsè, Natasha Stefanenko, Pierpaolo Petrelli, Raffaella Fico and Soleil Sorge
