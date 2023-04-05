Back to school 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Back to school 2023? The second edition of the Italia 1 program should consist of six episodes. The big news is the management, entrusted to Federica Panicucci who takes the place of Nicola Savino. In all 30 vip competitors who will try to pass the fifth grade exam, supported by the teachers. The start is for April 5, 2023, the last episode should air on May 10. Here is all the programming (may change).

First episode: April 5, 2023

Second episode: April 12, 2023

Third episode: April 19, 2023

Fourth episode: April 26, 2023

Fifth episode: May 3, 2023

Sixth episode: 10 May 2023

Duration

But how long (duration) is each episode of Back to School 2023? Appointment every Wednesday on Italia 1 at 21.20. Closing is scheduled for 00.20, so the duration is 3 hours, advertising included.

Cast

But let’s see together the cast of Back to School 2023 with the competitors: