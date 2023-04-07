A private institute offers schools an innovative educational tool for a fee: an ‘old style’ arithmetic book that also teaches students how to write properly. They purchase this extra teaching material from a private party, on top of the existing learning method. That is a thorn in the side of Education Minister Wiersma, because standard education simply has to be good.

The new notebook, part of the course ‘Errorless Calculations’, falls back on the traditional stamping and practice of sums. According to the makers – the Netherlands Mathematical Institute – students go through the entire calculation procedure and create automatisms (such as the old-fashioned calculation tables) in their brains. In addition, the use of graph paper of 7.5 x 7.5 millimeters provides a better overview and fewer errors.

Primary schools can purchase the ‘Errorless Calculations’ course from their own budget, in addition to the usual teaching material, and hundreds of schools are doing the same. There is a price tag attached: for the entire class, the complete course (problem books, answer books, arithmetic books and posters) costs 2915 euros, including VAT. Includes instruction and guidance. A box with only sixty exercise books goes for 89 euros.

The institute notes that there is a great need for this additional teaching material. Because by default, students only receive digital calculations and scratch paper or exercise books with squares that are too narrow, which leads to sloppy writing and calculation errors. In addition, they calculate with situations from 'the real world', the so-called realistic calculation. This method is under pressure now that children's basic skills are declining.

Additional material

This concerns extra material, on top of the current teaching material, confirms project leader Fleur Rahimi of the Netherlands Mathematical Institute. “At schools, narrative sums are often offered, which are difficult to interpret. Also, not all children get the numbers in a row in a standard notebook. They seem like little things, but they make such a big difference. We believe that children should first go back to basics when learning to count. If they understand that, word problems can follow.”

The alternative of the Netherlands Mathematical Institute is not an isolated one. Nowadays, many schools purchase extra educational resources from private parties or they hire expensive teachers who work independently to brush up their pupils' skills. Minister of Education Wiersma is on the contrary taking measures to 'address and discourage the normalization of the private offer in public education'. According to the minister, this creates unequal opportunities between children at different schools.

The government wants to focus on basic teams with experts who help schools to improve basic skills in their pupils, such as language and arithmetic. Education professionals should also be given more time and knowledge and extra attention should be paid to reading and books at school. The intention is that parents and schools no longer have to turn to expensive external parties to raise the level of education.

Lagging behind Asian countries

That catch-up is necessary, because Dutch primary school students have had a worse math performance in recent years. We lag behind the Asian countries and are also losing ground to other Western European countries. So for the time being, schools are turning to supplementary teaching aids. Such as the ‘Errorless Calculation’ course.

Sezgin Cihangir, director of the private Netherlands Mathematical Institute, says he fully agrees with the minister. ,, Tutorials are symptom relief. The real solution is good education at school. That is also our ambition." In fact: ,,I am working on making our own institute superfluous. We believe that good education should take place at school," says Cihangir. Until then, he says, the institute is developing 'effective learning tools that schools are eager to get'.

The Netherlands Mathematical Institute is currently discussing offering the innovative arithmetic books to private individuals as well. Rahimi: ,,We are certainly thinking about that. The new notebook has just come out, but the boxes are flying out the door. So we absolutely expect interest from parents.”



I'm working on making our own institute obsolete. We believe that good education should take place at school

