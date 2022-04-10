The barter is still in force, in Mexico wildlife is exchanged for substances to manufacture drugs

Very, very unfortunate things happen in our country, so much poverty, inequality and educational backwardness has caused that in Mexico the worst crimes are even committed against our environment. Organized crime has long been using wildlife as currency to obtain all kinds of chemical substances, this exchange is so brutal that it has already become another threat to our biodiversity.

Mexican cartel leaders are known to have picked up the custom of Colombian drug lords who used to have their own collections of wild animals. From poisonous snakes to lions, tigers and even hippos, and other exotic species. And it is that unfortunately they see in the possession of these species an absurd way of demonstrating their “power”.

But today the issue of organized crime and wildlife goes far beyond this irrational and outlandish assumption.

Last March, the Brookings Institution released the results of an investigation it carried out on wildlife trafficking between Mexico, China, and the United States. They carried out intense fieldwork and interviews with more than 70 current and former government officials, environmentalists, fishermen, and other actors from these three countries.

During the investigation carried out by various regions of our country between October and November 2021, it was found that organized crime groups are seeking to monopolize activities linked to illegal fishing by displacing Chinese merchants who negotiated directly with Mexican fishermen.

In addition to leading the illegal and excessive fishing of totoaba, an endemic Mexican fish whose bladder reaches a value of between 60,000 and 85,000 dollars per kilogram in China, Chinese buyers were heavily involved in the poaching of jaguars, crocodiles, reptiles and many other species. other species that are highly appreciated in their country, but now the Mexican criminal groups have displaced the “Chinese merchants”, and it is they who make the direct negotiations with local fishermen and hunters, and then they themselves sell them to the intermediaries of that country.

The study explains that, subsequently, Chinese intermediaries send said contraband from the northern border of Mexico to China, most often passing through the United States. In such a way that organized crime has become the great supplier of wildlife to Chinese illegal traders.

But what is most worrying is that the Mexican cartels are increasingly using products from exotic animals and illegal logging, to pay for the chemicals with which they make synthetic drugs such as ephedrine, acetic anhydride or sulfuric acid. from China, since it is estimated that the value generated by wildlife trafficking in our country alone is in the tens of millions of dollars per year, a value similar to the approximate total of what the Mexican cartels pay for these chemical precursors.

The Brookings study reveals that “trading Mexican wildlife for chemicals from China may end up devastating biodiversity in Mexico.” This is because the big cartels are capturing more and more wild animals and plants, many in danger of extinction, to exchange them for these substances or raw materials with which they make amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, among many others.

There is much more to talk about the subject, in the next column I will continue, but this time I do not want to say goodbye without first emphasizing that if the Mexican authorities have not wanted to engage in the fight against illicit wildlife trafficking that is having such an impact on the deterioration and loss of our biodiversity, it is because they clearly do not want to meddle with the multi-million dollar illicit businesses

