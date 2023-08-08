If life is a story, what happens when you decide to share that story? That marriage, or its idea, is making a comeback in contemporary fiction and nonfiction, as a possibility teeming with other possibilities, is by no means coincidental. In a time in which limits are explored, redrawing in its path what was intended to dictate them, it is not strange that marriage, that classic form in which a couple —which did not have to be two, not even at the time Victorian, and much less depend on what happened in bed, or the sex of its members: marriage bostonian, the one that occurred between middle-aged women who passed, gladly, as life companions without further ado— decides to share his life, is reanalyzing himself. Because in a society in which the self predominates, what would one say happens to it when space is given to the self of the other? Is marriage a danger to contemporary society full of selfies, that is, individuals who claim to be unique and not invaded?

The American academic, literary critic, essayist and biographer Phyllis Rose published in 1983 a suggestive and illuminating essay, titled Parallel lives (opportunely rescued this year by Gatopardo), in which he analyzes five Victorian marriages. Among them is none other than Charles Dickens and Catherine Hogarth. Theirs was a small torment that, however, began as a torrid love story —or what happens when the orphan who only wants to attract attention because he needs infinite love finds someone to care for and for whom, especially everything, let yourself be taken care of,” went on like a happy family—Dickens making tarts appear in top hats before his growing collection of children and commissioning portraits of them to take with him on his world tours, on which Catherine accompanied him—and melted into a collection of infidelities From the safety of home, Dickens dreamed of escaping, but having somewhere to return.

Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, in a still from ‘The Good Wife’, a film adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s novel of the same name, released in 2017.

Rose thinks, and agrees with John Stuart Mill, philosopher and economist whose partner -three, since it included her lover- is also dissected in Parallel lives, that marriage “is the main political experience that most of us undertake as adults.” It was, in fact, her interest in discovering how power is managed between men and women in that microcosmic relationship that led her to write the book that Nora Ephron read every four years in search of some kind of understanding. Because in the end that’s what it’s all about. To understand what good or bad sharing life with someone can do for you and, also, in what way that evil could be avoided, or that good could be expanded. The history of literature, from the classic Married, from the Swedish playwright August Strindberg—an expert on the couple’s psychic cannibalism—to the recent married portraitby Maggie O’Farrell, through the devastating The good wifeby Meg Wolitzer, is packed with direct analysis of this ubiquitous link.

The stories included in My husband, by Rumena Bužarovska (just published by Impedimenta), plunges into the life of 11 married couples and, since the narrators are women, it is the role of the man that is studied and criticized. It is most absurd and, in turn, most human, with its pettiness and an idea of ​​oneself that often happens to ignore the other. Bužarovska shoots against everything that turns the couple into a blind alley, hermeticism caused by the guilt of the choice of the protagonist, to whom she, at the time of her, thought it was a wonderful idea to share her life with her husband, but that, over time, she could not help but hate him as she inevitably hated herself. The mirror factor is fundamental in these stories, as it was in the 1970s series directed by Ingmar Bergman that was recovered in a new production in mid-2021: secrets of a marriage it was a small butcher’s shop with everything and no meaning at the same time.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, in a scene from the new version of ‘Marriage Secrets’.

If in another time, the time when Jeffrey Eugenides, the author of the virgin suicidespublished the wedding plot, marriage tried to conceive itself as an ideal of unattainable perfection —it was the year 2011—, it is clear that in the present it seeks to re-inhabit itself, as an institution that considers itself lost and expired, insufficient or reactionary. The essential essay —constructed from an experimental correspondence— The anarchist marriage (Hurtado y Ortega), by Begoña Méndez and Nadal Suau, fought in favor of the idea that, if it was emptied of meaning, it could be given a new one that would make it what each couple wanted. Méndez invoked Julia Kristeva and Philippe Sollers, and their essay Of marriage as one of the fine artswhen saying that “two people who fall in love are two childhoods that understand each other”, and defended that everything that occurs from there, including the possibility of founding a planet of two inaugurated by the “yes I want”, it could not be governed by any preconception. That is, marriage could be anything, and it had to be.

But hasn’t it been from the beginning? That feeling leaves the reading of Parallel lives discovering that, for example, the idea that marriage is linked to sex and the attraction to the other only appeared after Sigmund Freud and psychoanalysis, and that before that the institution had mutated as much as possible, because it was almost a social class, that is, something that existed as a framework, but could get hacked from inside. Because each union was then its own and particular little crowd of hers, a little crowd in which, often, she was the one in charge. That was the case of the writer John Ruskin, who seemed to look for all kinds of lovers for his wife so that she would leave him alone -they never consummated the marriage: their wedding night is a Victorian landmark-, as busy as he was traveling with his parents all over the world. There was then, as there is now, nothing to be taken seriously. So its (almost) infinite possibilities are explored again.

Cover of ‘Parallel Lives’, by Phyllis Rose, Gatopardo editorial. Leopard

Think of Queen Victoria, who, without going any further, decided that she was not going to spend more than three days on her honeymoon. She was horrified by the mere idea of ​​having to be bored with her husband. So she went back to the palace. Novelist Charles Kingsley wrote impassioned missives to her future wife, making it clear that if she didn’t want to see him naked at all, she didn’t have to. The Kingsleys spent the first four weeks of their marriage getting comfortable with each other. And in a sense they were always the same thing.

Equality, Rose says, is the end of any discussion of the idea of ​​marriage. To what extent can power be shared in the right measure so that both parties feel equally represented and respected. So that they occupy the exact same space. The answer, according to the essayist, lies in the marriage of the philosopher Thomas Carlyle and the writer Jane Welsh, “in which equality consists —as is perhaps inevitable in an imperfect age like theirs or ours— in perpetual struggle, the perpetual rebellion”.

