Steven Morrissey has announced that he will perform in Lima this 2023. The British singer, through social networks, said that for his 40-year artistic career he will tour America called “40 years of Morrissey”. The Peruvian capital is included in its shows.

According to the publication published on his official Instagram account, this tour will begin on September 10 in Mexico City and will close with a flourish on October 25 in New York. This presentation consists of 18 dates.

The former member of the European band The Smiths has agreed his concert in Lima for September 14, that is to say, it will be his second presentation of this tour. At the moment, it has not been published where this show will take place.

The last time this vocalist was in the capital was on November 27, 2018, at that time he performed at the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater.