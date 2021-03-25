The South Sanitary Area of ​​Granada has dropped to Level Three, as of today, meaning a reduction in occupation percentages for bars & restaurants, for example.

This means that in all of the Costa Tropical and the Alpujarra Granadina, bars and restaurants can only have 50% of their normal seating in interior dining areas but 100% of outside terraces. Shops can have 60% of their capacity (max persons).

In effect it means that we have joined the rest of Granada with the whole province on Level Three.

It doesn’t affect the closing times nor what time the curfew comes into effect, which stay as they are.

The above information was published in the BOJA: Extraordinary no. 25 – Thursday, March 25, 2021

(News: Costa Tropical / Alpujarra, Granada, Andalucia)