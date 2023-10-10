The graphic design student at the art academy returns to Israel this week. But not to start his second year of study. He goes back to serve in the army. He didn’t think that when he flew to the Netherlands five days ago for a few days of fun in Amsterdam. He also didn’t expect that he wouldn’t have a good time there at all, but would stare at his phone screen in bewilderment all weekend. And would text with family all the time.

The atmosphere at Schiphol in the queue at the check-in counter to Tel Aviv is depressing. The student (25), who does not want his name in the newspaper, had already booked that flight, fortunately with an Israeli company. Because all other airlines have canceled their flights after the bloody and deadly attack by Hamas fighters in southern Israel.

He demonstrates it on the tiled floor of Schiphol: hands over your head, make yourself small and only run to the shelter after ten minutes.

Others in line are also not rushing back. They already had their tickets. They left in good spirits and returned with heavy hearts. The parents with three young children and a luggage cart full of suitcases and suitcases and a buggy were in the Netherlands for a short holiday. The forty-something in the white shirt, who took off his headphones for a moment, was there for work. Dor Tenenbaum (36) was with a friend for a weekend in Amsterdam.

Tenenbaum spent the long weekend mainly trying to see if he could return earlier. Impossible, because no flights. Israelis abroad who wanted to serve as reservists were also unable to obtain tickets. Alternative routes are shared in app groups. Some try to get to Israel through airports in other countries. Attempts are being made to arrange additional charter flights for reservists. So far this has not been successful.

Mandarin oranges

The group of Orthodox Jews steps out of line for a moment and wraps phylacteries around their arms. They sway between the waiting people and the coffee corner for afternoon prayers. Some men join in. After praying, they hand out mandarin oranges to the other people waiting.

Hamas’ attack came unexpectedly. Nobody expected this, couldn’t have expected this, says everyone in line. Yet Israelis are always alert. They take into account that something can happen at any time. That’s how they grew up. Why else would they be at check-in counter 32 of departures 3? The very back counter in the far corner of the departure hall? Because passengers on flights to Israel are always checked extra. Because danger is always lurking. So attentiveness is in their genes.

Michel Babakobi (37), the mother of the three young children, says so. Andrey Voronin, an Israeli of Russian descent from Haifa traveling with his wife and two children aged twelve and ten, says so.

The 25-year-old student also says that vigilance is in the genes. He explains. He lives in Kibbutz Matsuba near the Lebanese border. He grew up there too. Already in kindergarten he learned what to do in the event of a Hezbollah rocket attack. Don’t run. Hands over your head, on your knees and make yourself small. He demonstrates it on the tiled floor of Schiphol. You stay crouched like this for ten minutes. And only then do you run to the shelter.

And how often did that happen?

“Very often.”

Threat creates a permanent state of alert. When he hears bangs, he reflexively jumps into that position, even when he is abroad. Other Israelis in line at the check-in desk recognize this. Babakobi remembers that they ran to the shelter at every alarm in 2003 with their gas masks on for fear of poison gases from Iraqi missiles. Tenenbaum sees the difference with his wife, who grew up in Uruguay, and has difficulty accepting the constant threat.

Some travelers went to the airport together in prayer.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



Solution

The man with the headphones, Tenenbaum and Voronin have not yet received a call from the army. Tenenbaum was in an intelligence unit that required up-to-date knowledge. He doesn’t have that anymore. But the army also needs hands for other jobs. When they’re called, they go.

The graphic design student goes anyway. He wants to defend his village. His friends all also say: “You won’t let that one down.” He will hug his family at home and then report to a paratrooper unit as a reservist.

Those waiting travel to a war situation. They arrive in an Israel where public life has come to a standstill. Schools and offices are closed. They fear the near future. Israel will strike back mercilessly, they know that for sure. In fact, that is already happening. Yet they prefer to be there than in the Netherlands. They long for their family and loved ones. At such a moment you want to go back, says Michel Babakobi. She told her two oldest children a child’s version of what happened. She did not suspect that there were any deaths. But she didn’t say anything about the hostage takings.

You can discuss for a long time how the situation in Israel could have escalated to this extent. Two million people on a small piece of fenced-off land such as in Gaza cannot go well, according to Tenenbaum, Voronin and the student. But it was the leaders of Hamas who now wanted to start a war, not ordinary citizens. They think so too.

The solution? “I’m left-wing,” says Tenenbaum. “I have always been in favor of negotiations. Today’s Israeli leaders are right-wing. People in Israel think very differently and undoubtedly also here in the queue.”