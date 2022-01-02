To the delight of the Potterheads, the New Year had the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts as a holiday gift. This meeting left various anecdotes and secrets revealed by the main stars, such as the love between Emma Watson and Tom Felton, or Daniel Radcliffe’s romantic letter to Helena Bonham Carter. However, these were not the only confessions that shocked viewers.

During the intervention of Mike Newell, director of The Goblet of Fire, the eventful rehearsal of a funny scene starring the Weasley twins, played by the twins James and Oliver Phelps, came to the fore.

“These two were kind of self-conscious and I said, ‘No, come on guys, it’s a fight.’ I was a chubby 60-year-old at the time and really shouldn’t have done it, ”Newell began.

“I remember (James) I grabbed him around the waist and I tried to throw him and so forth and broke a couple of ribs . From that moment I suffered absolute agony, but of course the wonderful thing was that I made a fool of myself and everyone felt much better about it, “he added.

MIke Newell, director of Goblet of Fire, broke two ribs on the set of the film. Photo: HBO Max capture

More than one accident

The experience they told about The Goblet of Fire was not the only accident that the magic of Harry Potter survived. As part of the set of The Philosopher’s Stone, the team wanted to bring the filming experience as close to the real world as possible; that is, to avoid as much as possible the use of virtual recreation for what they could achieve with practical effects.

Thus, they decided to tie hundreds of lighted candles to the ceiling of the great hall at Hogwarts. However, these props were tied up with cables that eventually gave way to the heat and narrowly caused dangerous consequences for actors and extras.