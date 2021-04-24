ofMarc Beyer shut down

With increasing numbers of vaccinations, the question of which freedoms could be associated with complete vaccination protection is becoming more and more urgent. The federal and state governments will deal with it on Monday.

Munich – The name sounds threatening at first. On Monday there is another federal-state summit, one of those events that have attracted attention in recent months due to quarrels, indiscretions and fatal decisions after midnight (Easter rest). This time it should be more constructive, nocturnal escapades are not to be expected. But there is also a sensitive topic on the agenda on Monday.

Coronavirus Germany: When do vaccinated people get their basic rights back?

On Friday, the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) stated the proportion of fully vaccinated people at seven percent. That is not much – but enough to ask the question that has been in the room for months in theory and is now becoming more and more urgent in view of the noticeably increasing vaccination rate: When will vaccinated people get their basic rights back?

According to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), this point should be the focus of the Prime Minister’s Conference on Monday. Full vaccination protection can be equated with a negative test result, says Spahn and names several scenarios: the elimination of the quarantine obligation after contact with an infected person, the rules for entry regulations and opening steps for shops, for example.

“Can you still impose contact restrictions on someone who is fully vaccinated?”

Another question he asks: “Can you still impose contact restrictions on someone who is fully vaccinated?” The Jena constitutional lawyer Anna Leisner-Egensperger said in the “Welt” that it must “be possible for restaurants to reopen to to offer private celebrations only for vaccinated people ”. The federal government is preparing an overview of the legal issues for the round of country leaders. However, it is not yet possible to foresee whether decisions will be made on Monday.

The crucial question – how effectively a vaccination not only protects against corona * infection, but also prevents the transmission of the virus to others – has not yet been scientifically clarified. Research from Israel suggests that after giving two doses of the Biontech vaccine, there is an almost 90 percent chance of preventing infections. The study has not yet been published in full.

“Vaccinated old people need more clearly defined relaxation”

Due to this lack of clarity, the Ethics Council issued an ad hoc recommendation in February against lifting restrictions on freedom for vaccinated people. On Friday, the panel announced that the assessment was still valid. There is only an exception for one population group. The physician Wolfram Henn, one of the 24 council members, told the “Heilbronner Voice”: “Vaccinated, old people with their limited life perspective and with a view to their life situation need more clearly defined relaxation than the general population.”

RKI Vice President Lars Schaade also made it clear on Friday how sensitive the issue of fundamental rights is. But he doesn’t just keep an eye on the vaccinated and their understandable urge to return to a halfway unrestricted life. Schaade also calls for solidarity with the still unvaccinated younger population groups. Many would have restricted themselves severely in the pandemic and thus protected endangered elderly and high-risk patients: “We have to limit ourselves even further so that these people also have a chance to get vaccinated before the virus catches them.” * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.