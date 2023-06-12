from the newsroomi

06/12/2023 – 1:16 pm

A survey carried out by Infojobs and Grupo TopRH showed that 64.4% of people who worked in home office and needed back to face-to-face feel that their quality of life has deteriorated. Most respondents (58.3%) feel less productive at the end of a face-to-face work day, while only 21.3% feel more productive; 73.9% of participants say that the company’s HR did not create actions aimed at better management and engagement in this recovery process.

“Most companies seem to want to return to the pre-pandemic world, and few have consulted people if this is what they wanted”, comments Daniel Consani, CEO of Grupo TopRH.

In cases where some action was created, the highlights were: flexible hours (23.1%), actions thinking about well-being and mental health (21.8%) and office restoration (18.4%)

The survey showed very few initiatives by the sector to reverse the negative impacts. When remote work began to become popular, many people began to publish on professional or personal social networks about the small pleasures in life that this work format made possible, in addition to bringing different reflections on how life works in person.

“Often, the worker spends two or three hours to get to the workplace, not only because of distance, but also because of traffic. The professional becomes increasingly tired, with less time to take a course, spend time with the family, have a moment of leisure, relax or another pleasurable activity, which can reflect positively on performance, but the absence of these routines has become more common in the pandemic impairs the quality of life”, comments Ana Paula Prado, CEO of Infojobs.

Feelings of those who returned to face-to-face

In 78.5% of cases, the company did not consult the employee’s opinion before returning to the face-to-face or hybrid work model. Of the respondents, 47.2% work in a 100% face-to-face format, 33.2% in the hybrid model and 19.5% work 100% remotely. Among those who work in a format that includes face-to-face visits, 55.7% say they go face-to-face 5 to 6 times a week, and 23.7% 3 to 4 times.

In this scenario, 58.4% of participants say they would like more days of remote work and less face-to-face work. In addition, 85.3% say they accepted a job proposal that had more home office days, reinforcing the greater interest of professionals in working in this model.

Regarding changes within the company’s cultural aspects in the current work model, the highlights were: unnecessary meetings (18.6%), leadership unprepared for remote management (14.2%) and toxic leadership (12%).























