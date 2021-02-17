The back to school in the City included enabling students, teachers and companions to use the public transport. Also the decision of the Government to increase the frequencies of buses and trains in peak hours. And controls, both City and Nation, at key points.

According to information from the Buenos Aires Government, the city’s highways circulated 20% more vehicles compared to last Wednesday and represents 93% of the usual traffic that existed before the social isolation began.

While the sensors that the Ministry of Transportation has in the main avenues of Buenos Aires registered this Wednesday a circulation that means 14% more than last Wednesday.

More people were also seen in public transport. Although according to official sources there were no problems and the numbers, which SUBE supplies, will only be known on Thursday.

Part of the increase in traffic flow has to do with the return to schools in more than 300 thousand Buenos Aires students. And also because the first half of February ended and thousands of vacationers returned to the City.

As reported, between 10,500 and 10,700 buses circulated during the morning rush hour to guarantee frequencies. It is between 1,000 and 1,500 more than those who had been moving in the coronavirus pandemic.

Both in the transshipment centers and in different parts of the City, control operations of the City and National governments were seen.

The national operation had its operations center in the Constitución station of the Roca train. While the Buenos Aires government since Center for Monitoring and Management of Urban Mobility, from where information is sent to the different transit applications (BA Como Llego, Waze, Google Maps, Moovit) about scheduled and unscheduled traffic cuts, road incidents, operation of subway lines and arrival of the next bus.

“We require the Chambers (of Transportation) to put into service 100 percent of the available units to guarantee the non-accumulation of people at the stops, distancing and protection measures against the coronavirus, “said sources from the Ministry of Transport. And they added that there will be new meetings this week, in which they will seek a way to improve services.

“On any given day last week they were operating around 9,200 to 9,400 units, while today they are operating around 10,500 to 10,700. So we have increased from 1,300 to 1,500 units in service ?, highlighted the undersecretary of Automotive Transportation, Marcos Farina.

“At the initial, primary and secondary level, the main mode of public transport is the collective “, said this morning Juan José Mendez, Secretary of Transportation of the City, and clarified that “the protocol is still in force, with a restricted passenger capacity, where all must be seated and up to ten standing.

Mendez explained that the controls on public transport were intensified “so that the trip is safe,” he stressed.

In the City, those who are not essential workers and must travel by public transport to go to school or accompany the students, must obtain the corresponding permission required by the National Government. On the page www.argentina.gob.ar/circular.

