The comfort that is a trend in the world of fashion increased during the isolation by the coronavirus. Children’s footwear is no exception. This Wednesday, February 17 classes start for students of initial level and first cycle of primary level in the City of Buenos Aires, and Velcro will be an ally of the protocols.

The reality is that according to the norms foreseen to return to face-to-face teachers should get as close to the students as possible. One of those approaches, under normal conditions, usually occurs when a boy’s shoelaces are untied. Now that situation should be avoided.

The restriction will mainly affect students from kindergarten and first grade, many of whom have not yet learned to tie their shoelaces on their own. In this context, there is a great demand for shoes with velcro in sports houses, which are much easier to fasten.

“Velcro is sold more than the cordoned ones and those that come with a closure for a matter of comfort and simplicity when fitting, in a proportion of 70/40. It is a preference of the parents of children up to 7 years”, They say from Grimoldi.

And even, “shoes below size 30 all come with velcro, without the alternative of corded models, because parents are looking for a more kid-friendly option ”, says the employee of Just for sport, located in Av. Santa Fe and Av. Pueyrredón.

According to the “Protocol for the beginning of face-to-face classes 2021” in CABA, it must comply with “the measure of social distancing of at least 1.5 meters. In the case of Initial Level, taking into account the degree of autonomy of the children, when it is not possible to comply with said distancing, the other established measures should be intensified (use of a face mask, facial mask, ventilation, washing frequent hand cleaning, disinfection, etc.) ”.

“Not being able to tie your shoelaces implies a frustration for the boy because he cannot do it on his own and does not know how to solve it ”, says Daniela, mother of a 5-year-old son. But Maria Jose Anaya, teacher and child psychologist assures: “Boys adapt to everything. Last December, we were surprised by how they got used to distancing themselves and adopted the care required by the protocol. The simple fact of not being able to help them tie the shoelaces it will influence the bond and demand more autonomy from the boys. That is why the teacher is challenged this year to rely much more on the word to support and accompany to the boys ”.

The most wanted shoes for school use are the more discreet velcro models in white or black. The most popular brands are Puma, Adidas and Nike. The month of February until the first days of March is the time when most come to buy and this week it was enhanced thanks to bank promotions “, explains the person in charge of Dexter, located on Rivadavia avenues and José María Moreno.

In the case of Sports only, located in Rivadavia and Acoyte, the most requested trademarks are “urban models Velcro targets. When they are bigger, from size 35 onwards, there is no longer the velcro option, they only come with laces ”.

The preference for the velcro option is due to its ease of putting on and taking off the shoes. But are they the ideal choice for foot health?

According to Leonardo Miguel Avila, a pediatric traumatologist at the German Hospital, “from an orthopedic point of view, it is indistinct have kids in kindergarten through second or third grade wear velcro or lace-up shoes. The most important thing when choosing footwear is the heel and sole. The heel part must be firm and rigid, while the softer and more flexible the sole is, the better it allows the joints to have more movement. “

The doctor added: “I recommend the Sports shoes more than canvas shoes or the urban lines of sports brands. Medical check-ups are very important. The first orthopedic check-up is at 3 or 4 years when most have flat feet. If a treatment can be done in the tread, there are many benefits to improving it when the skeleton is still immature. The second routine check-up is prior to entering school, in first grade, between 5 to 7 years maximum, when problems with the knees”.

