The Buenos Aires government has already warned that it will not alter its vaccination plan and that before starting the immunization of teachers will seek to complete the health personnel and older adults. Therefore, and given the doubts that arose from the opening of the inscription launched by the national government, Buenos Aires Executive sources clarified that there’s no need that those who work in educational institutions of the Federal Capital register in the registry that has already been enabled.

Since the Ministry of Education of the Nation was created the registration to vaccinate teachers. For this reason, the staff of the Buenos Aires schools began to wonder if they had to enroll. The link was even distributed in many WhatsApp groups and the queries reached the management teams of the institutions.

In this regard, sources from the Buenos Aires government reaffirmed the statements of the local Health Minister, Fernán Quirós, who on Wednesday announced that the City will not alter its calendar, and that Chinese vaccines Sinopharm, who arrived in the country this Thursday and the national Executive announced that it would assign the teachers, they will be employed in the Capital to complete immunization of health personnel, which until now is carried out with the Russian Sputnik V.

In addition to the Buenos Aires district, other provinces will not register their teachers in the national registry either. They are Buenos Aires, Córdoba, San Luis, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero, Entre Ríos, Mendoza, Misiones, Río Negro, San Juan, Chubut, La Pampa and Formosa.

v 1.5 Vaccination centers for older adults Tap to explore the data Source: GCBA

Infographic: Clarion

On Tuesday of this week, the national government had announced that the more than 900,000 doses of the vaccine created by the Chinese state laboratory will be used to vaccinate to teachers across the country. And even a schedule was released that stipulates orders and priorities.

However, before the not mandatory According to the provisions of the national Ministry of Health, the City decided to move forward with its own plan, in which teachers appear, as other members of the so-called “strategic staff”, in stage 4.

The Sinopharm vaccine does not yet have enough studies to support its use in over 60. For this reason, the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, decided to prioritize vaccination for teachers throughout the country.

The Buenos Aires government, meanwhile, will use the lot assigned by the Executive to advance among health personnel, which began receiving Sputnik V in the last days of last year.

So far, according to information released this Wednesday morning, the City has received 78,300 doses of component 1, of which it has already applied 61,631. Of component 2, the City has 39,300 and has already used 28,083. The total universe to be vaccinated is 150,000 people. Until this Friday noon, the City had no details on how many doses of the Chinese vaccine the national government was going to allocate to it.

The vaccination plan drawn up by the City is divided in six stages.

The first, under way, includes health personnel based on activity risk. That is, they started with those who are on the first line, which includes intensive therapies and rooms for the care of patients with Covid; follow older adults and people residing in nursing homes or homes. To begin with, a sub-stage was implemented that started with those over 80, among whom the Covishield vaccine (with Oxford-Astrazeneca technology) is applied.

As of Thursday night, 16,547 adults over the age of 80 and 1,122 residents of nursing homes had been vaccinated. According to official information, next week they will complete the immunization of 40 thousand people who already have an assigned shift. And when there are more doses available, they will continue with the almost 60 thousand over 80 who are already registered. Later they will continue with those over 70.

The next stage comprises the older than 60 to 69 years. And then there is the strategic staff, among whom are included teachers.

The fifth stage is for people between 18 and 59 years old with risk factors: diabetes (insulin and non-insulin dependent); grade 2 and 3 obesity; chronic cardiovascular, kidney and / or respiratory diseases.

For last other strategic groups will be vaccinated, a term that became relevant from the VIP vaccination scandal in the national Health Ministry, which suddenly turned active officials and retired politicians into “strategic personnel”.

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is not approved for people over 60, so in the City it will be applied among health personnel who have not yet been immunized. Photo: Andrés D’Elía

As reported in the City, only at this stage officials with risky activities could be included, although it is not yet clear how who will be included in that item will be decided.

SC