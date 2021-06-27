Cristina Gomez

Tamaulipas / 06.27.2021

They demand to thoroughly analyze the resumption of face-to-face classes in the month of August, to avoid health risks to minors.

Before the Standing Commission, the federal deputy Salvador Rosas, said that according to what was expressed recently by educational authorities it is imminent to return to the classrooms at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, situation that asks to be reconsidered.

“The federal government has shown the serious intentions of resuming face-to-face classes, however, all the risks that this type of education entails have not been taken into account ”.

In a proposal with a point of agreement, the Tamaulipas legislator stressed that the online mode is the safest way to continue classes.

He recalled that more than a year after the confinement began, the state of Campeche became the first entity to rejoin the face-to-face modality, being 137 primary schools in isolated communities who undertook this model.

“The hope of people to return to their lives as they were before the pandemic has increased, but it is important not to neglect health.”

Mentioned that Jalisco was the second state to join the initiative to gradually resume classes, after the teaching staff has been vaccinated and to date Tamaulipas it is also participating with some schools.

“The SEP outlines that the resumption of face-to-face classes can be carried out with full normality from the month of August, that is, from the next school year and it is something that must be analyzed with great care ”.

He questions whether the decisions made by the government go according to the concern to reactivate the education of students, or if “There is an intention to vindicate the educational model that has failed so far in the contingency.”

It states that although the educational authorities have emphasized the importance of mental health, returning can create a major health problem.

“The intention of resuming face-to-face classes represents a real risk for students who will find themselves exposed to an imminent contagion in the face of what seems to be a poorly designed plan”.

He emphasizes that a point of agreement should be expected and promoted to urge the holder of the SEP, Delfina Gómez and the Health Secretary, Jorge Alcocer to modify the plan based on criteria that do not expose the students, a proposal that was sent to committees for analysis.

