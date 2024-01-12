The film will be released in theaters in April but the images of the first biopic on Amy Winehouse, entitled “Back to Black”, are already online. Directed by the director of “Fifty Shades of Grey” Sam Taylor-Johnson, with Marisa Abela playing the British singer who died in 2011, the film tells the life and works of the artist who died at just 27 years old, just like other greats of music like Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison.

“Told from Amy's point of view, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the musical phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” the producers say. “I don't write music to be famous,” Abela/Winehouse says in the film. “I write songs because I don't know what I would do if I didn't.”

The film has the blessing of Winehouse's father, Mitch, played on the big screen by Eddie Marsan. It is no coincidence that the trailer shows the artist getting the words “Daddy's girl” tattooed on his left arm.