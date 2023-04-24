Sweet Home Alabama

In a weekend particularly full of events on two and four wheels, motorsport enthusiasts will be able to enjoy one of the many high-speed shows also during the Italian evening of Sunday 30th April. After the MotoGP and the returns of Formula 1 and the WEC, the fourth round of the IndyCar season will complete the race programme, two weeks after the Californian round in Long Beach. This weekend, the top US open-wheel category will travel further southeast to land in Alabamaarriving at Barber Motorsport Park.

The circuit

Located in the city of Birmingham, the racetrack was inaugurated in 2003, and since then has hosted numerous US categories on two and four wheels. However, IndyCar first arrived only in 2010, remaining permanently there since then with the sole exception of 2020, the year in which the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After the test on the aforementioned Long Beach street circuit, the series arrives on permanent road layoutwhere it boasts the record of absolute victories Josef Newgardenclimbed three times on the top step of the podium in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Last year, however, was Pato O’Ward to win success. They are expected again this year 90 rounds on a track that winds along a path of almost 4 km.

How to get there

In a fairly balanced general classification situation in the upper areas of the ranking, with Marcus Ericsson in the leader role, the fourth round of the season could reserve the fourth different winner. Previously, in fact, we witnessed the victory of the Swedish Chip Ganassi in St. Petersburg, followed by Newgarden in Texas and by Kyle Kirkwood in Long Beach, with the American of the Andretti Autosport team who is back from his first career victory. In the waiting period between the Californian stage and the one that will take place this weekend, the testing in Indianapolis in preparation for the 500 Miglia, during which interesting aerodynamic solutions also emerged.

TV schedules

Also this weekend, the race will be broadcast by Sky Sports F1, channel 207, starting at 21:20 on Sunday 30 April. The event is also available to stream on NOW TV. Also noteworthy is the appointment with qualifying on Saturday, always at the same time, but which can be followed (as well as the free practice sessions on Friday) only in streaming via Indycar Liveafter signing up for a subscription.