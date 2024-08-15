Home policy

From: Marcus Mäckler

Press Split

Too dangerous for deportation, but safe enough for vacation? Explosive research shows that Afghan refugees are traveling to their old homeland in their hundreds. A visa trick makes it possible.

The Taliban have chosen symbolic locations for their celebrations: former military bases, air force bases, the places that the Americans and their allies left in panic in 2021. Afghanistan’s rulers are using them as a backdrop on Wednesday. Military parades are taking place across the country, some with military equipment that the West left behind here. They are demonstrations of power on the anniversary.

For exactly three years, Islamists have ruled Afghanistan again and are systematically turning back time. 1.4 million girls are not allowed to go to school, Sharia is law. This is also why thousands of Afghans fled their country after the seizure of power and sought protection elsewhere. Many in Germany, which no longer deports people to Afghanistan for security reasons. This makes it all the more irritating what research by RTL/ntv Apparently, many people entitled to protection travel regularly to their old homeland.

Travel agencies deceive authorities on trips to Afghanistan

The contradiction is obvious: can someone who travels to Kabul without worry really be in need of protection? Such trips are not permitted without a special permit. If they are discovered, recognized asylum seekers face the threat of having their residence permit in Germany revoked. However, a system has now been established that makes visits to Afghanistan possible. Travel agencies offer them – and deceive the authorities.

The Taliban are celebrating the anniversary of their return to power. Countless Afghans have fled from them. Some are apparently returning to visit. © AFP

“Many Afghans from Europe are currently returning for vacation. Even people from London and Germany are going on vacation,” a former local employee told the RTL team. They asked around in Hamburg and found several travel agencies there alone that organize illegal trips. One operator speaks of hundreds of Afghans who travel to their homeland every week, even though they only have a blue passport.

Immigration authorities do not stick visa in Blue Passport

It is a special travel document that is given to recognized asylum seekers. According to information from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), 62,618 Afghans and 279,860 Syrians currently have it. In principle, they are allowed to travel with the Blue Pass, but – except in special exceptional cases – not to the country from which they fled. Another document helps Afghans to circumvent the ban: the “Double Entry Visa”.

The trick: At the airport, they state Iran as their destination, but then travel on from there to Kabul. The visa is stamped by the authorities there, but is not glued into the Blue Passport. The paper can therefore be easily disposed of before returning to Germany – and the German authorities do not find out about the real destination.

Nothing is known about the motives behind this, and the true extent of the scam is unclear. However, the practice does cast a strange light on the sometimes tough deportation debate in this country.

FDP and Union demand clarification

Politicians, including those from the traffic light coalition, are now demanding swift action. “The federal and state governments must take the reports about the massive misuse of visas (…) seriously and investigate them,” FDP interior politician Konstantin Kuhle told our newspaper. Those responsible must be held accountable. “Anyone who enjoys protection in Germany and at the same time travels to the country in which they claim to be persecuted obviously does not need protection. In such cases, the protection status should be revoked immediately.” The parliamentary manager of the Union faction, Thorsten Frei, accuses the Interior Ministry of disinterest. “It is quite obvious that no one is paying any attention at all,” said the CDU politician.

Nancy Faeser does not see herself as responsible

The Interior Minister does not consider herself responsible. It is “the job of the local immigration authorities to ensure that something like this does not happen,” said Nancy Faeser (SPD) in an interview with RTLThe Federal Police also carry out checks at the respective airports “very professionally”. The head of the German Police Union, Heiko Teggatz, disagrees. The offices simply do not have the staff to check the documents when leaving the country.

To stop this scam, Teggatz is calling for a law that would require visas to be glued into passports. He says it is a mystery how a visa that is stuck in the passport like a leaflet can be valid at all.