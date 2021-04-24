Back problems affect Egan Bernal again. The winner of the Tour in 2019, who had to retire in the 2020 edition due to these pains, will be on the Giro d’Italia starting list on May 8 … in principle. In Italy, the RAI television journalist Beppe Conti, stated that Bernal is again battling back pain, so Ineos Grenadiers could break his grand tour plans for this year. However, from Ineos they believe that this time the pain is less and may be in the Italian round.

He was diagnosed with scoliosis due to a spinal condition after leaving the 2020 Tour de France and he has worked with specialists on his rehabilitation and an exercise program to help avoid the pain that ruined his campaign after the post-lockdown resumption. He apparently suffered some pain while training hard in the rain in Colombia, but he knows he will have to live with some pain as he works to get back to his best physical shape.

In a statement from the environment of the corridor to Cyclingnews, they commented that “everything is fine” with Bernal’s back and that he is on the right track and determined to fight for victory in the Giro d’Italia. Bernal underwent a back check with a specialist in Monte Carlo on Thursday and He will spend the next few days in a final training camp for the Ineos Grenadiers in height in Andorra before traveling to Italy for the Giro. The Corsa Rosa starts on Saturday May 8 in Turin, and riders should arrive on Wednesday May 5. Bernal’s last race this season was the Tirreno-Adriatico, which ended on March 16 (4th overall).