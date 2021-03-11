Madrid (Reuters)

World number two Rafael Nadal said that he will not compete in the Dubai Tennis Championships next week, due to his incomplete recovery from a back problem.

Nadal suffered from the problem while preparing for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, and missed Spain’s matches in the ATP Cup, but reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne Park, without losing a set, before his defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, 34, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, has not played since this defeat and won an invitation card to participate in the Dubai Championship between 14 and 20 March.

Nadal said on Twitter: “I would like to thank the Dubai Championship for the invitation sent to me, and we have seriously considered attending, but I do not think I am ready to play.”

Nadal is expected to participate in the Miami Open, which starts on March 24 and runs until April 4.