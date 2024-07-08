A special podium

After a spectacular and exciting race like the one that Formula 1 experienced on Sunday at Silverstone, even the traditional chatter that the top three drivers exchanged in the back-podium room just before the awards ceremony did not go unnoticed. Hamilton, Verstappen and Norris joked with each other while commentating on the race and the strategies that decided it.

Strategy lessons

The winner in particular, as a good veteran of the group, did not give up on ‘catechize’ Norris on the strategy adoptedwhich after the second pit stop made him substantially fall from first to third, paving the way for Hamilton to win.You went too far a turn“, the observation made by the Mercedes standard-bearer to his compatriot, who inevitably agreed.

Hamilton then also had his say on the strategy of the #4 from Bristol, who instead of using the new medium tyre for the final stint chose to copy the seven-time world champion with the soft: a move that proved decisive in defining the final result. “Were you on the soft too?” Hamilton’s question, to which Norris gives an affirmative answer. “But didn’t you have new averages? You would have been faster“, Hamilton’s consideration, with which Norris – once again – cannot but bitterly agree.

Max’s ‘Welcome Back’

The success of Silverstone was above all the First win for Hamilton since Jeddah 2021At the time the world championship duel between him and Max Verstappen was at the height of tension while this time the Dutch champion has Mercedes standard bearer welcomed back with pleasure on the top step of the podium. “It’s been a while, huh!”the comment of the leader of the World Championship, to which Hamilton responded with a smile and defining Verstappen as “Ball hogger!“. The term is typical of basketball and is used to describe those players who never pass the ball to their teammates. A way of saying “pass the chair Max, I’m back!“.