A woman goes to the doctor with back pain. There she gets a shocking diagnosis – and cannot celebrate her wedding.

Munich/Wolverhampton – There are only a few people in this world who have never had to struggle with back pain in their lives. In most cases, malpositions, pinched nerves or lack of exercise are the cause of the condition. Wolverhampton’s Sandra Jones might have expected similar reasons when the pain hit her back. But the problems turned out to be directly related to terminal cancer like that Birmingham Mail reported. Now the woman and her brother want to draw attention to the fate of the sick and warn other people.

Shortly before her wedding: a woman goes to the doctor with back pain – and is diagnosed with cancer

Actually, Jones and her family were probably facing the best time of their lives. Her fiancé Adam had already proposed to her while they were on family vacation together. The joint plan was to celebrate a dream wedding in Greece soon. But when Jones went to the doctor with back pain, she received the devastating diagnosis: bone cancer – the spine in particular was affected. Also in Reedsburg (USA) a tragic drama broke out shortly before a wedding.

Sandra Jones with her fiancé Adam and their two children. The couple had to cancel their wedding. © Screenshot/gofundme.com

With this, an illness returns to Jones that she had already conquered elsewhere. According to her family, she received the news seven years to the day after she was told she had breast cancer. At that time, the mother of two had conquered the disease. Unfortunately, according to the assessments of her doctors, this time it will not go that way, defeating the disease again is considered unlikely. Apparently the cancer has already spread. Her brother Neil describes: “They didn’t give her a time frame, but we know it will end fatally.”

Because of cancer: woman has to cancel her own dream wedding in Greece

That is why the dream wedding planned for June in Greece has now been cancelled. Instead, the family organized a small ceremony in Great Britain. “They will be married on the same day but in a small ceremony at the registry office,” Brother Neil explains. “It will be her 16th anniversary. You were supposed to go to Greece, but had to cancel it, but you still want to get married.” Only recently did a tragic incident occur at an aristocratic wedding, when the bride collapsed.

Man raises thousands of pounds for sister with cancer in fundraiser

Now the main thing is to make it as easy as possible for Jones, who is suffering from cancer. This requires many adjustments in her house – both changes in the bathroom and a stair lift. Brother Neil has with one GoFundMe promotion already collected over 6000 British pounds. “It’s amazing and I’ve been so blown away by the generosity of the people.”

Describing her brother, “Sandra is one of the most selfless people you could ever meet, she never puts herself above others and has always found a positive attitude in everything she does,” adding, “It was her first time struggling against cancer and refused to let that stop her from raising her family and giving her children the best start in life. Now, at just 39, she must prepare for another fight.”

What Are the Symptoms of Bone Cancer?

According to the German Cancer Society, the symptoms of bone cancer differ depending on the location of the tumor and where it originated. However, general pain in the affected area is the first sign of bone cancer. “In the case of primary bone cancer, this is usually followed by swelling, which can lead to restricted mobility if it is in the vicinity of the joints,” says the company’s website.

Bone cancer types: osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma and Ewing’s sarcoma

It is important to distinguish between different types of cancer. In the so-called osteosarcoma, the long bones of the extremities are predominantly affected. This form of the disease occurs most frequently above or below the knee joint and at the upper end of the humerus. Even the slightest impact of force can lead to broken bones in the affected areas. These are also known as pathological fractures.

So-called chondrosarcomas would occur most frequently in the pelvis, thigh and shoulder area. The most well-known symptoms of this are pain and increasing swelling. The third type of bone cancer is Ewing’s sarcoma, which is associated with pain, swelling, fever and a general feeling of illness. These occur most frequently in the long bones of the legs and pelvis.

Early detection and prevention of bone cancer

Early detection of bone cancer is loud German Cancer Society extremely difficult, “because the causes of bone cancer are not known, there is no recommendation for measures to reduce the risk of developing a primary bone tumor.” A healthy, balanced lifestyle would reduce the known risk factors for cancer diseases, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided.

It is particularly important that a doctor is consulted at an early stage in the event of new symptoms, in order to be able to rule out the rather rare diagnosis of a tumor disease or to make it at an early stage. As a rule, the prognosis is then more favorable.

