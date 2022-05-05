from Antonella Sparvoli

Ergonomic tips go a long way in reducing stress and strain, and help not so much to cure pain as to prevent it. however it is preferable to avoid fixed, prolonged and compulsory positions, to prefer relaxed attitudes and to move

Stay straight otherwise you will get back pain: how many times as children have we heard this sentence repeated. Although there is a grain of truth, the reality is more complex. Now several studies, as recalled by an article recently published in the journal

New Scientist

have come to the conclusion that if there is any association between poor posture and pain.

Misconceptions Not only that, too many of our beliefs about the best positions to hold are wrong. The correlation between posture and back pain is the most classic of the common places. Although posture can affect the well-being of the spine, it is not directly responsible for it – he notes Stefano Negrini, full professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Milan, researcher at the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute as well as scientific director of Isico (Italian Scientific Institute of the Spine) -. The point that when we talk about back pain we have to distinguish two different pathologies: the



acute low back pain And the chronic onein which posture plays a different role.

Acute and chronic low back pain Acute low back pain is a sudden pain in the lower back . a disease related to soft tissues, muscles or ligaments, which undergo a minor injury, as can happen in any other joint. In acute low back pain lposture can play a predisposing role. For example, if we have been in a position that has caused an abnormal load on some structures, these then "complain" when we move. Otherwise in chronic low back pain, posture plays a marginal role compared to other situations of daily life that facilitate chronic pain, explains Negrini.

Prevention The best prevention of back pain relies on smooth movement. There postural gymnastics, which is a good gymnastics for adults, excellent for prevention like all physical activities such as, for example, swimming, yoga, pilates or aerobics. On the contrary the ideal would be to do a couple of complementary activities suggests Negrini. If we talk about postural gymnastics as a therapy, things change. In these cases, reference is made to specific exercises of kinesitherapydone under the guidance of a rehabilitation team that includes physiatrist, physiotherapists and other rehabilitation professionals.

Scientific data show that acute low back pain benefits little from therapeutic exercise, at least in the first 15 days of pain. However, if the pain persists longer, individualized exercise is very helpful in avoiding recurrence. It is no coincidence that the basis of rehabilitation treatments. In chronic pain it should be set a cognitive-behavioral approach within which exercise becomes a tool to help the patient to have a better physical condition, to change incorrect attitudes and to reduce his disability and his daily difficulties.

The psycho-social component In chronic low back pain there is in fact an important psycho-social component that must be modified, exercises alone help, but are not enough. We need to change our attitude towards situations and behaviors on a psychological and social level that contribute to chronic pain, the expert clarifies. But let’s take a step back to better understand the role of posture. Posture is the way our body relates to the outside and it depends on a series of factors among which the genetic, structural ones (which are established during growth and therefore also any diseases of the spine which then cause problems in adulthood such as hyperkyphosis and scoliosis

) and psychological.

Today it is not uncommon to see children with slightly curved backs. In most cases it is just a kyphotic attitude, a postural defect that can be corrected with simple tricks – reports the expert -. At other times, due to the curved back, it hides a structural deformity of the spinal column such as hyperkyphosis

, an overgrowth disease that has a familial feature. In these cases, improving kyphosis during growth reduces the risk of having problems in adulthood.

There is no ideal posture Although we often talk about correct postures and wrong positions, what is now certain that there is no ideal posture. The best posture is that which changes constantly – reports Negrini -. Not only, it must also be relaxed and comfortable. A rigid, supercorrected posture, such as that of the soldier, even apparently elegant, can actually prove to be downright harmful. The position taken must never be forced.

This does not mean that you should forget the notions of ergonomics on the positions to be adopted at the desk, when moving objects or in other situations. Ergonomic tips go a long way in reducing stress and strain, but they are not born to have a correct posture. Ergonomics does not cure pain, it prevents it and improves the way we work. It is important to avoid fixed, prolonged and compulsory postures concludes Negrini.