These are always impressive numbers, those of back pain: it is known, for example, that 80 percent of us will suffer from it sooner or later. But the data pitted from The Lancet on the occasion of a recent special issue dedicated to the topic are really worrying: today low back pain is the leading cause of disability in the world, with the most complex cases growing by 54 percent in the last 25 years, and also in our country the main reason for being absent from work. Given the premises, one would expect the problem to be addressed in the best way everywhere; instead experts point out that the majority of patients still receive wrong or inadequate care. The scientific studies are clear: back pain should mainly be treated with specific exercises, regular physical activity and learning to manage everyday life, without ever standing still. Yet, in reality, the majority of patients are told to rest, take drugs inappropriately or for too long, undergo unnecessary tests and end up in the emergency room or under the surgeon’s knife without there being a real one. necessity. (continues below the image)