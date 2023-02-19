Those of back pain are staggering numbers: it is known, for example, that 80 percent of us will suffer from it sooner or later. Today low back pain is the number one cause of disability in the world, with the most complex cases growing by 54 percent in the last 25 years, and also in our country it is the main reason for being absent from work. Given the premises, one would expect that the problem would be tackled everywhere in the best way; instead the experts point out that the majority of patients still receive wrong or inadequate treatment. Scientific studies are clear: back pain should be treated mainly with specific exercises, regular physical activity and learning to manage everyday lifewithout ever standing still. Yet, in reality, the majority of patients are told instead to rest, take drugs inappropriately or for too long, undergo useless tests and end up in the emergency room or under the knife of the surgeon without there being a real need. But who to see first in case of back pain? In Italy the contact person always the family doctorthen comes the physiatrist; according to a US study for even the physiotherapist It is a good choice if it is the first time you have low back pain, because in this way the prescriptions of drugs are reduced by almost 90 percent and the use of complex diagnostic tests by 28 percent.