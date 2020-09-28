Getting pregnant is a pleasant experience for every woman. Also, mental and physical changes during pregnancy are also common. While back pain during pregnancy is a common complaint, it is not surprising. In fact, most women suffer from back pain during pregnancy due to changes in center of gravity, weight gain, muscle imbalance and physical exhaustion. If you are also struggling with back pain and want to get rest without any medicine, then this article is for you. In this article, we have told you some home remedies with the help of which you can relieve back pain.

Cause of back pain during pregnancy: Doctors believe that some women have back pain in the upper back and some in the lower back. Women often complain of lower back pain during the initial three months of pregnancy because hormonal changes occur during this time and there is an increase in the level of progesterone hormone in the body. This hormone works to relax the ligaments that connect the back bone and pelvic bone. Because of which you get back pain problem. At the same time, in the second trimester of pregnancy, your stomach starts to grow, due to which the muscles get stretched and there is pressure on the back which causes back pain. Easy ways to relieve back pain:



Go swimming Swimming is a better option for relieving back pain during pregnancy. Your body becomes lighter while swimming and the force of gravity remains negligible. You are able to easily move hands and feet and muscles in water. At the same time, when you go swimming, you should take long and deep breaths so that you can get relief mentally and physically. Also keep your body hydrated. If you feel dizzy at the time of swimming, stop swimming and take swimming only on the advice of a doctor.

Support for sleeping: If you feel back pain while getting up from bed in the morning, then it would be good to keep a sphere of towels behind your back and keep it parallel to the spine. Also, after the initial trimester of pregnancy, you should sleep side by side so that your blood circulation can be good in your baby. During pregnancy, you can put a pillow between your legs and a pillow under your belly while sleeping. At the same time, doctors often refuse to sleep in a padded bed during pregnancy.

Wear Maternity Belt: Maternity belts are widely practiced in today’s modern era. Actually, there is a good treatment for relief of back, waist and joint pain during pregnancy. This belt supports both your stomach and back and you are easily able to do your daily work. However, we would advise you to consult your doctor before wearing a belt.

Choose the right shoes: During pregnancy, say heels bye-bye, because if you wear shoes with heels, you may have the most back pain problem. Weight gain during pregnancy and changing the center of gravity puts pressure on your backbone. However, you are not advised to wear flat shoes as your body cannot get support, so you should wear shoes with low heels. Shoes with short heels will keep your body properly balanced and there will be no pressure.

Heating Pad or Ice Pack: If you have back pain during pregnancy, you can bake your back with the help of a heating pad. The heating pad can give you relief from your back stiffness, cramps and muscle aches. You can know better how to bake cold or hot based on the advice of the doctor.

Rock salt: You can also reduce your back pain by taking a bath with rock salt water during pregnancy. Apart from this, by adding rock salt in hot water, wetting the towel in it can also bake your back. Actually, rock salt contains magnesium sulfate, which aids in reducing muscle pain and inflammation. It also works to increase immunity. Two to three times a week would be beneficial.