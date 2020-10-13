Back pain increased during confinement. (RICHARD VILLALON / MAXPPP)

Osteopaths and physiotherapists have said it as soon as the confinement is over: some of their practices are overwhelmed with patients, who consult for pain in the neck, elbows, lower back or even in the lumbar region. A study of Public Health France confirms this phenomenon.

The confinement, and the telework which has improvised, caused a wave of low back pain in those who had to create a workstation at home. Of a sample of 3,200 people who worked at home during confinement, 10% developed low back pain, despite not having back pain before. An even higher figure (16%) among those who did not telework before confinement. The sofas and kitchen chairs have left their mark on the employees’ lower backs.

Others have suffered from back pain: those who, on the front line, have seen their workload increase in hospitals, in department stores or in warehouses, for example. These employees have noticed a worsening of their back pain, explains Santé Publique France. And back pain is very common in the world of work. According to the study, a third of the workers interviewed already suffered from it before the confinement.

More surprisingly, teleworking has also had consequences on hearing. A priori, working at home means being far from the noise of the open space. But in fact, according to a survey conducted by Ifop for National Hearing Day, more than one in two working people who work at home are bothered by noise. This could be telephone conversations, noise from the street, or noise made by other people in the house. A majority of working people, 53% exactly, also say that they have difficulty hearing others since the obligation to wear a mask.

The health crisis has also affected morale between the intensity of work, the fear of losing one’s job and the poor quality of social relations. These three psychosocial risks have worsened since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, notes Malakoff Humanis, in a study to be published on October 13. The same institute revealed a few days earlier that psychosocial risks had become the second reason for sick leave in the spring, at the height of the crisis.